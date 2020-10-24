If a spaceport is approved in Camden County next year, the public can be reassured there will never be an accident reported there, even if a rocket spirals out of control and the abort button has to be hit above homes on Little Cumberland Island.
The proposed Spaceport Camden won’t be alone. The Federal Aviation Administration no longer has a Launch Site Accident Investigation plan. It is now called a “mishap plan” under newly revised rules approved in late September.
The new rules also make it easier to send rockets into orbit without all the launch-specific paperwork currently required. A company can now get a license that enables it to launch at any spaceport.
Athens lawyer Kevin Lang, a Little Cumberland Island property owner, said the change in the FAA’s verbiage from “accident” to “mishap” changes nothing regarding Camden County’s pending request with the FAA for a permit to establish a spaceport.
“I think the industry wanted that change,” Lang said. “A mishap sounds a lot better than an accident.”
Despite the ability for companies to use their safety analysis projections for launches at different spaceports, it wouldn’t apply to Camden County because of the limited launch corridor unless rockets are allowed to fly over Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands.
“I think the FAA, because of public safety, will have to treat Spaceport Camden differently,” Lang said.
Steve Weinkle, a Camden County resident who lives less than 10 miles from the proposed spaceport, said it was a “stunning move” by the FAA to announce there will never be an accident there.
“We’ll read a launch mishap report about the damages caused when the rocket flies off course and explodes,” he said. “And to think we always thought that an ‘accident’ was when something awful happened because someone didn’t watch out or something didn’t work as expected, and a ‘mishap’ was when you spilled your milk.”
He questioned the motivation or intent of the change.
“Why would they be changing the terminology? That’s the question,” he said.
Other than downplaying a rocket malfunction as a mishap, the new FAA guidelines don’t make it any easier for Camden County to launch rockets into space at the site if a spaceport license is approved, Weinkle said.
“All the rules are still in place, which is why launches will never happen,” he said. “All it did was make the process much more opaque. The public has no say so and...completely excluded from the process.”