A proposed spaceport in Camden County is one step closer to reality.
The Federal Aviation Administration has completed its initial review and has initially accepted the county’s spaceport operator license application.
Now, the 180-day review process begins with a license determination made by Dec. 16, according to a news release.
In a separate announcement, the FAA has synchronized all processes related to the environmental impact statement and is targeting Dec. 5 for the record of decision to be released. The Department of Transportation permitting dashboard has been updated to reflect all Spaceport Camden related deliverables as “in progress.”
Camden County Administrator Steve Howard, the spaceport project lead, praised the announcement by the FAA, with a final decision the only outstanding issue.
“When we submitted our application to the FAA earlier this year, we were optimistic about a licensing determination in 2019; with today’s news we anticipate achieving that goal,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan also expressed his support for the decision.
“My focus as lieutenant governor is to create the best educational opportunities for Georgia students and to make our state a national technology hub. Spaceport Camden checks both of these boxes,” he said.
Duncan said the acceptance of the launch site operator license application, Camden County is “on the cusp” of bringing high-tech, high-paying aerospace jobs to Coastal Georgia and new STEM education opportunities to all students.
Last month, Spaceport Camden was named a Strategic 50 U.S. infrastructure project.
Howard pointed out the proposed spaceport site played a role with the space race in the 1960s.
“Camden County, Ga., helped put a man on the moon in the 1960s, and today we are one step away from our licensing decision and one giant leap closer to becoming the first purely commercial spaceport on the East Coast,” Howard said. “In the 20th century, Camden was declared the gateway to space. If the FAA approves our license, Camden will retain that title again in the 21st century.”