Emma Johnson is wasting no time launching her career in communications.
Johnson, 22, graduated this year from Troy University with a master’s degree in strategic communication. Johnson grew up in Glynn County and earned her master’s degree at Troy’s Brunswick campus, at which she began taking classes at the age of 16 as a dual enrollment student.
She graduated with her undergraduate degree from Brenau University a year early by also taking transient classes at Troy. During her senior year at Brenau, she began working in the Georgia Senate as a legislative aide. She went on to work as a policy coordinator in the Office of the President Pro Tempore, and recently transitioned to the Georgia Senate Press Office as a communications associate.
“I’ve always been interested in communications, writing and photography,” she said. “This position consists of a wide variety of duties which allow me to gain experience in virtually all areas of the communications field.”
Troy’s Brunswick site staff planned to honor Johnson this year at its commencement ceremony, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Johnson said her experience at Troy better prepared her for the job she now has.
“I studied history/political science for my undergraduate degree, so my master’s education has greatly assisted me by giving me the knowledge I need to be a successful communications professional,” she said. “Troy has given me the appropriate knowledge needed to apply strategic communication theories to my profession and has been a large factor in enhancing my written and verbal skills throughout my time with the university.”
Johnson’s mom works as an admissions coordinator at Troy’s Brunswick campus, and she played a large role in Johnson’s decision to take dual enrollment courses through Troy during high school, as well as transient courses during her undergraduate years and eventually to pursue her master’s degree in strategic communication.
While her career is just beginning, Johnson said she looks forward to the experiences she’ll have working in the communications field.
“I am only 22, so there’s no telling what I’ll end up doing,” she said. “I’ve always told myself the sky is the limit. I definitely have a passion for communications, so it’s my hope to continue working in this field. Whether it’s with a government agency, nonprofit or in the private sector, I plan on continuing work in the communications field.”