Extended right turn lane from U.S. 17 to causeway closed today
The extended right turn lane that connects U.S. 17 North to the F.J. Torras Causeway will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today for drainage system maintenance, weather permitting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Extended right turn lane from U.S. 17 to causeway closed today
The extended right turn lane that connects U.S. 17 North to the F.J. Torras Causeway will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today for drainage system maintenance, weather permitting.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the closure Monday afternoon and advises motorist to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through or near work zones.
Instead of using the turning lane, drivers can turn right onto the causeway from U.S. 17 at the red light where the roadways intersect.
Motorists can call 511, visit www.511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
— The Brunswick News
The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…
Georgia motorists are seeing something that has been absent for quite some time: gas under $4.
City officials say a project to bring new amenities to Orange Square in Brunswick is getting off the ground this summer.
A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.
The Patient Financial Services team is here to help