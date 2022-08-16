Motorists who like what they see at gas outlets might want to start looking the other way.
The direction of prices at the pump may be about to change, GasBuddy is warning.
“For the ninth week straight gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes.
“While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.”
While still a long way from the days of $2 or less, the average cost per gallon of regular unleaded in Georgia had dropped to $3.51 by Sunday, 12 cents lower than the cost the previous week. That amounts to 60 cents less than a month ago, but 55 cents more than this time last year.
Some outlets in Brunswick and the Golden Isles were selling regular unleaded for even less than the state average Monday.
AAA found the state’s least expensive gas was in Dawson County in Northeast Georgia, where the cost had dropped to $3.26 per gallon.
While still high, the cost remains lower than the national average. As in Georgia, the national average per gallon experienced an 11-cent slide, falling to $3.95.
The lower price in the Peach State also is due in part to the Georgia General Assembly’s suspension of the state sales tax at the pump, which is 28.7 cents per gallon. Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension to the middle of September.
“Georgia pump price average is trending 44 cents lower than the national retail price,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “Declining global fuel demand and summer travel nearing an end continues to influence lower gas prices. Also, crude oil supply remains tight.”
Even Waiters is unsure about the future.
“It is uncertain whether gas prices will continue to fall in the coming weeks,” she said.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.54 million barrels a day to 9.12 million barrels a day, 307,000 barrels a day lower than last year.
Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5 million barrels to 220.3 million barrels, AAA is reporting.
