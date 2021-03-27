Vaccination distribution across the United States has already brought protection against COVID-19 to millions of Americans.
Others continue to express hesitancy about receiving a vaccine for a variety of reasons.
A virtual event held Thursday via Facebook Live aimed to dispel misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines and to answer questions that many have.
The local chapter of the Links, Inc., partnered with Southeast Georgia Health System and the Department of Public Health to organize a panel of experts armed with information about the vaccine, the virus and the overall toll of the pandemic on people’s physical and mental health.
The forum, titled “Real Talk: A Vaccination Conversation,” featured a panel that included Dr. Steven Mosher, an infectious disease specialist with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates; Katrina Howard, an outreach and education specialist with the local health department; and Janel Holland, a behavioral health specialist.
A prevalent concern of many who are hesitant to get the vaccine is that the development process was too rushed, said Dr. Saroyi Morris, program manager for the Coastal Health District, who moderated the discussion.
“What can you say about the vaccine development process?” she asked. “And speak specifically to the emergency use authorization and what that really means.”
The standard, much longer process used by the U.S. Food and Drug Association to approve any new medication was shortened through emergency authorization, but Mosher said it was the global collaboration and removal of red tape barriers that allowed for record-fast development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines.
“A lot of these technologies that we’re using in these vaccines is not new,” he said. “They’ve been studied for decades … I think we’ve proven if everyone works together and tries to solve a problem rapidly how quickly you can do things. It’s just like any project — if people work together, you can do it in one-tenth the amount of time.”
Another common question is whether someone who already had COVID-19 needs to be vaccinated. The answer is yes.
“We have been shown that the immunological boost you get from the vaccine is actually significantly higher than it is with the natural infection,” Mosher said. “There are a number of circulating variants which means mutations of the virus are out there circulating the world, and we never know what’s going to be the next one to come into an area. And having the infection doesn’t give you necessarily a great protection against the new variants, whereas as of right now the vaccine is much more protective against those variants.”
Holland recommended that anyone worried about getting the vaccine speak first with the medical provider to get more details. She also encouraged them to monitor their own general well-being and that of loved ones, as the pandemic has taken a dire toll on the mental health of some.
“If they find that they are having difficulty coping, reach out for some help,” she said. “There are a lot of great clinicians in our community who are willing and available to help you deal with it. If it’s just the stress of the pandemic or worry about taking the vaccine, there are many of us who are available.”
Some with certain conditions may be wary of the vaccine. Morris asked about pregnant women and those with a history of anaphylactic shock or allergies.
Pregnant women should discuss getting vaccinated with their doctor, Mosher said, but it’s likely in their best health interest to receive the vaccine.
And those who have had a severe anaphylactic-type of reaction to a vaccine in the past should check first with their doctor.
“That needs to be discussed with your physician, to get more details on what the vaccine was, what were the ingredients,” Mosher said. “… As far as anaphylaxis or a severe reaction to any other foods, latex, medications, it’s absolutely OK to get the vaccine.”
As more people get vaccinated, they’re also sharing the side effects they felt soon after. Mosher encouraged those who haven’t been vaccinated not to let fear of these side effects deter them, as it’s been very rare for anyone to have symptoms beyond a sore arm, fatigue or a headache.
Everyone who gets vaccinated is asked to wait onsite for at least 15 minutes in case of a more severe reaction.
“When you weigh the risks and benefits of preventing hospitalization and severe diseases and even death, I think it’s pretty much a no-brainer to get the vaccine, in my opinion, because I’ve seen these patients every day for the past year,” Mosher said.
The vaccine is effective, he said, both in protecting those who get one and the people around them. A recent study showed that 97 percent of people who get vaccinated will not severely develop the virus, need hospitalization or die of COVID-19 related symptoms.
The vaccine also reduces the risk of being asymptomatic and spreading the virus to a vulnerable person, Mosher said.
Morris asked Howard what the health department has done to make distribution of the vaccine equitable regardless of a person’s race or socioeconomic background.
“The Coastal Health District has been very intentional about providing vaccinations in our nontraditional settings,” Howard said.
Those outreach events have taken place at Howard Coffin and Selden parks in Brunswick. Upcoming events will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 6 at Selden Park and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at Evergreen Baptist Church in Woodbine. Both clinics will provide the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Glynn County Health Department, the Southeast Georgia Health System, Coastal Community Health Services and other local partners are offering the vaccine in Glynn County. All locations are listed online at covid19.gachd.org/vaccine.
People do not have to pay money to get a vaccine, Howard said. The easiest way to get one is to set up an appointment online covid19.gachd.org/vaccine or to call 912-230-5506.
To schedule an appointment with Southeast Georgia Health System, visit sighs.org/covid19/vaccine.
And Howard encouraged those who are eligible, which as of this week in Georgia is everyone 16 years old or older, to get their vaccine.
“I will admit, I was a little hesitant when I found out about the vaccine,” she said. “But I did get vaccinated. I got vaccinated for my family. I am a mother, I take care of my mom, and so I was the first in my family to be vaccinated. And I think me being vaccinated encouraged everybody else to get vaccinated.”