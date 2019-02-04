Experts, advocates assess state of ocean noise pollution

Any number of studies will tell you — it’s a noisy sea out there, and there’s at least a couple decades of work to do something about it. The impact of sea noise was the subject of discussion Saturday at the Ritz Theatre following a screening of the documentary “Sonic Sea” as part of the 2019 Green Screen Film Festival.
The group — Paulita Bennett-Martin of Oceana, Savannah State assistant professor Tara Cox and One Hundred Miles Vice President Alice Keyes — mentioned a few times that “Sonic Sea” is a hard film to sit through — a generally disturbing hour of documentary cinema. Cox said she was part of the federal Marine Mammal Commission when the issues examined in the film — beginning with a whale mass mortality event in the Bahamas in 2000 — took place. She said she was there in 2002 when Congress gave them a million dollars and told them to solve the sound problem.
“Clearly we did not, but there is a story there that maybe I’ll have time to share a little bit about, about the science,” Cox said. “I’ve actually seen this before — several times before — but I was moved to think about how far we’ve come, and how much more we understand, and the roles the science has played in that.
“But more specifically to Georgia’s coast, I know we’re all really worked up about the seismic, and those are huge concerns all the way from zooplankton…. The zooplankton, we know they’re affected all the way up to North Atlantic right whales. A recent study showed, on the moms and calves — which are our concern — are communicating on a very quiet level. So imagine what they were showing, with that masking of the sound, the static in the background. And then you have a mom and calf that are already super-quiet off our coast.”
There’s been some progress — Cox expressed surprise at the extent the Navy’s come over the past 20 years in dealing with marine noise.
“I want to go back to what Michael Jasny (of the Natural Resources Defense Council) said (in the film), is that the Navy has been pretty responsive, and they have funded a lot of research, especially in the Jacksonville Op(erating) Area, because they are doing sonar work out there, so they do fund a lot of research as well,” Cox said.
The Jacksonville Operating Area extends, more or less, from Daytona Beach north to just below Savannah, and extends out into the ocean.
Bennett-Martin said Oceana is in the process of launching its first international campaign, which is to protect North Atlantic right whales, a campaign that ties into the organization’s opposition to offshore energy exploration.
“Right now there’s a lot happening at the national level, specifically with the seismic testing — you’ve probably seen some of this in the news — incidental harassment authorizations is one of the issues that’s come up recently,” Bennett-Martin said. “We are working to oppose that, along with a whole suite of other great organizations, both national organizations and local organizations, like my colleague Alice, here, from One Hundred Miles.”
While geophysical surveying companies and industry groups deny that seismic testing is, on the whole, detrimental to marine life, Keyes said the science is clear as to the damage caused by seismic testing, sonar work and noise from freighters on the marine environment.
“The problem that we’re facing today is that we have decision-makers that are making decisions on the federal level that are anti-science and anti-fact,” Keyes said.
She said it’s having a huge impact — for instance, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is continuing to process applications for seismic testing off the Atlantic Coast. A federal judge halted that work during the government shutdown, but it fired up again after the three-week funding restoration. Five companies already have their incidental harassment authorizations, which can go into effect when the different companies request. Keyes said BOEM is also assessing a five-year plan for offshore energy management that will lay out the way forward on oil and gas exploration in federal waters.
She said there is hope in the voice of opposition that’s formed. Communities all along the Georgia coast passed resolutions against offshore oil exploration, along with Atlanta, which is the site of a significant amount of seafood processing. Also, state legislators on the Georgia coast unanimously announced their opposition to fossil fuel exploration, a stance backed by Gov. Brian Kemp. A bipartisan consensus of governors up and down the Atlantic Coast made public their opposition, as well.
Separate from that specifically, there’s the value of the Georgia coast generally.
“The Altamaha Delta is recognized by the Nature Conservancy as a biosphere of significance internationally, and just last year we celebrated the acknowledgement that Georgia is a landscape of hemispheric importance for shorebirds,” Keyes said. “Also, with almost half a million acres of salt marsh, we support a third of the remaining salt marsh on the East Coast. And like my colleague said, this is the place where the last remaining — there are only 400 individuals left — the last remaining right whales come have their babies, and that’s happening right now.”