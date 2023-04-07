A digital forensic investigations expert says mining data from cellphones in some cases can take months and that there are several variables that can impact how long the evidence-gathering process takes.

Some of those variables may be at play in the Glynn County police investigation into an incident on St. Simons Island on March 21 that led to 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp being left by three minors at the hospital emergency room barely breathing, with a blood alcohol level of .464, his body spray painted and his clothes soaked in urine.

