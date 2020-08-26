Images from the women’s suffrage movement often depict demonstrators wearing white.
This attire choice came to be a symbol of the fight for women’s right to vote. White clothing also played another role: it made the women stand out.
“For certain parades, they would all dress in white,” said Andrea Marroquin, a historian on Jekyll Island. “Because photographs would be taken in black and white and it would be printed in the newspaper, it would show well. It was something that would stand out.”
Being seen and heard was at the heart of the women’s suffrage movement. Suffragists were demanding that women’s equality be officially acknowledged. It couldn’t be a quiet request.
Some of the most influential women in the movement were those with the money and social standing that gave them a high pedestal from which to speak loudly. A few of those women were also well-known names on Jekyll Island during a period when American’s wealthiest families spent their winter vacations on the island.
Their legacy will today be celebrated when Jekyll Island’s Mosaic museum unveils a new floating exhibit honoring Women’s Equality Day and the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which granted and protected women’s right to vote.
“This is a great opportunity for us to talk about some of the women who were really involved at a national level in creating social change,” said Marroquin, museum curator for the Jekyll Island Authority.
For much of this country’s history, the right to vote was granted to a select few. The pursuit for equality has been a hard fought battle. American women worked nearly 100 years for a constitutional amendment that granted and protected their right to make their voices heard at the ballot box.
In the early 20th century, several club families were actively engaged in the fight for women’s suffrage. The Jekyll Island Club hosted women who were prominent suffragists and who marched in parades, organized petitions, spoke at rallies and donated funds.
These women added their powerful voices to the suffrage movement and were key players in the ultimate ratification of the 19th amendment, which was signed into law on Aug. 26, 1920.
“With their celebrity and their social prominence, they were able to bring a lot of attention to the cause,” Marroquin said. “They brought a lot of money in through fundraising, and they got a lot of press attention.”
Among those women was Katharine Dexter McCormick, the daughter of Jekyll Island Club members. She served as a leader of the National Woman’s Suffrage Association and founded the League of Women Voters.
Club visitor Narcissa Cox Vanderlip was a part of the suffrage movement alongside her husband, and the couple were among the largest contributors to the Woman’s Suffrage Party.
Alva Vanderbilt Belmont and her daughter, Consuelo Vanderbilt Balan, were part of the movement as well. Alva devoted her time, money and social connections to the movement and founded the Political Equality Association. She also served as president and primary benefactor of the National Women’s Party, which picketed the White House and took part in hunger strikes that brought attention to the suffrage movement.
“They were able to really direct some of the narrative of what they were trying to accomplish and help organize and create organizations that would support women’s suffrage,” Marroquin said.
In early American history, women had few property rights. They had little legal rights to protect even their children. The women’s suffrage movement grew out of the women’s temperance and abolitionist movements, through which women gained experience in how to best lead a successful campaign for equal rights.
“A lot of times they spoke about the need to have a voice so that they could have a say,” Marroquin said. “They raised the children and they needed to be able to look out for their children. They were in the workforce too so they needed to have a say over the conditions of work for themselves and their families.”
Georgia was one of many Southern states that refused to ratify the amendment’s passage. Tennessee ultimately broke the tie that allowed it to pass.
Georgia did not officially ratify the 19th amendment until the 1970s.
And the amendment was not the end-all solution for many in America. The Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting, was not signed into law until 1965. And today, as the 2020 presidential election approaches, concerns about voter suppression and unequal access to the ballot box continue.
These events, past and present, add to the importance of the suffrage movement’s legacy.
“It was just the perfect timing for us to be able to highlight these women and their impact on Jekyll and to equality for women as a whole,” said Alexa Orndoff, director of marketing and communications for JIA.
The temporary exhibit celebrating the 19th amendment’s ratification will remain in the Mosaic’s lobby until the end of the year. The interactive display includes a ballot box at which viewers can place their own votes for Jekyll Island’s newest trolley name.
A photo opportunity is also available with two life-sized suffragists wearing sashes and holding signs during a demonstration.
A “Toast for Votes” program is planned today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to roll out the new exhibit and to celebrate Women’s Equality Day.
A museum staff member will be dressed as one of Jekyll’s prominent suffragists, and champagne will be handed out for a toast to women’s right to vote.
“When you learn about the work that these women have done to support women’s rights, it’s hopefully inspiring to you,” Orndoff said. “You want to have a voice and want to have a part in furthering change in the future.”