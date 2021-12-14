Past Exchange Club President Powell McDonald started anonymously giving bicycles away to less fortunate kids on his own time nearly 50 years ago.
Today, the Brunswick Exchange Club continues the tradition, said club Vice Chairman Steven Floyd.
Some time around the early 1980s, McDonald decided to do something for the underprivileged kids in the city he saw going without Christmas presents. When he heard of one from friends or parents, he’d buy a bike and leave it on their front porch. It would be up to the parents to explain where the bike came from, Floyd said.
As he started taking bikes to more and more kids, McDonald conscripted then-member Jimmy Hancock, and by the mid-1980s had the whole Exchange Club involved.
“It just grew and grew and grew,” Floyd said.
Floyd estimates as many of 3,000 to 4,000 kids have received bikes through the program. Most years, the club gives away around 100 bikes, but this year demand is down. Close to 65 bikes are going to a good home this month. That’s not because the community hasn’t stepped up, however.
He suspects it’s a combination of fewer kids in schools — therefore having little need for a bike in their day-to-day activities — and other organizations giving away gifts this year.
In the spirit of McDonald’s good deeds, individual club members avoid meeting with the kids who get one of their shiny new bikes, instead leaving it up to the families to decide whether the bikes come from the club, Santa or the parents, Floyd said.
The Exchange Club makes roughly $30,000 to $40,000 a year in charitable donations annually, Floyd said, which is much more than the $9,000 or so it spends on bikes. As far as the work involved and the impact on the community, however, he said the bike giveaway is easily the club’s biggest event of the year.
Most of the money comes from the club’s annual fair, rodeo and turkey shoot, with a lesser amount raised from members at their weekly luncheons.
It wouldn’t be possible without hours of effort by club members, the general public’s patronage of Exchange Club events or a partnership with Walmart, Floyd said. The department store chain holds bikes in reserve for the club every year, even during 2020 when outdoor recreation equipment was at a premium during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They all help us be able to do what we do,” Floyd said.