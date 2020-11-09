John Holland, a member of the Exchange Club of Brunswick, crammed a variety of roles into his four years in the U.S. Air Force.
Born in Ohio in 1947, Holland, 73, joined the USAF at age 17.
He was quite gung-ho about it, he recalled at the Exchange Club’s luncheon last week, at which Holland was dubbed the club’s Veteran of the Year. He was a year too young to enlist on his own but had no problems getting the signatures of his parents.
During his military career, he worked at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, Hunter Army Air Field in Savannah, Ga., Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and Udorn Air Force Base in Thailand. Holland was trained as a mechanic, something he said he’d had an affinity for.
On the Air Force bases, the military put him to work on C-124 and C-47 propeller cargo planes. The C-124 was a particularly well-known plane during Georgia Administrative Services Commissioner Alex Atwood’s time in the military.
“We affectionately called it ‘Ol’ Shaky,” said Atwood, extolling Holland’s many achievements at the Exchange Club’s luncheon.
And Holland had quite a few achievements to extoll. He retired in 2003 as assistant special agent in charge of the Virginia Alcohol Control Board, but not before assisting first responders following the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the Pentagon and receiving the Declaration of Valor from the Governor of Virginia.
His retirement was short-lived. Holland took a driving instruction job at FLETC.
According to Atwood, playing with cars was a dream job for Holland.
Holland said he took the job for a simple reason.
“I got to go fast,” Holland said.
He taught many law enforcement officers the PITT maneuver in his 11 years at FLETC. After retiring, he volunteered at the hospital, where he met one of his former students. It was a good memory, and he easily remembered what the deputy told him.
“Mr. Holland, if you go fast I’ll PITT your (butt),” Holland recalled.
His life is a little quieter now. In addition to the Exchange Club, he’s a member of the American Legion and helps the community when he can.
Diagnosed with ALS in June, he was planning to go for treatment on Wednesday last week.
He kept an upbeat attitude during the luncheon and the award ceremony.
“He is an individual who is twice a citizen, in my opinion,” Atwood said.