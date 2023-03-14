The Brunswick Exchange Club invites the public to have some fun and contribute toward a good cause at the 11th Annual Rodeo at the Beach on Friday and Saturday.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the main show starts at 7:30 p.m. both days, but there’s plenty of fun to be had in between, said Exchange Club member Steven Floyd.
This year will feature the main events, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding along with barrel racing, team cattle roping, steer wrestling and something extra.
“We have a new event this year,. It’s breakaway ladies roping,” Floyd said. “It’s a timed event. They have to rope a calf and completely stop it. It’s real fast-paced and very exciting.”
Miss Rodeo USA is making an appearance again. This year, Anna Woolsey of Oklahoma is wearing the title. She’ll deliver some remarks to kick off the show.
The Battle of the Bulls is also back. Friday and Saturday night, representatives from all the local schools will ride the mechanical bull. The one who stays mounted the longest will win a prize for their school.
“The school gets to spend the money however they want, whether it is school supplies, art supplies or a pizza party for the school,” Floyd said.
There’s also plenty to do for younger kids in two age groups, ages 5-9 and 10-13.
“They tie a ribbon to one of the calves’ tails, and they try to catch the calf and get the ribbon,” Floyd said. “It’s fun to watch the kids chase the calf around the dirt arena. It doesn’t hurt the animal or the kids. It just burns a lot of energy off them.”
For younger kids, ages 2-4, there’s the Gold Rush. A big pile of hay is filled with prizes, and the kids get to go at it.
A variety of other games, obstacle courses, play places and a rodeo clown will round out the event, Floyd said.
Come hungry, he added, as the event will feature plenty of food from local food trucks plus hamburgers, hotdogs, fresh pork rinds and other snacks and desserts.
Until Thursday, tickets are $15 on the Exchange Club’s website. After that, they’re $20 at the gate. Children 5 and under get in free.
The money goes towards local causes, all of which benefit school kids and first responders.
“Our biggest benefactors are the school system’s social workers,” Floyd said.
The club also buys 75-100 bikes every Christmas and gives them away to children and awards scholarships to kids in all grade levels.