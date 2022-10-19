One thing was decidedly missing from Tuesday’s ceremony that recognized three firefighters who distinguished themselves above and beyond: hubris.
Representing the Glynn County, Brunswick and Jekyll Island fire departments, this year’s Exchange Club of Brunswick Firefighters of the Year accepted the recognition with a degree of humility that is standard for those who place their own safety on the line in the service and protection of others.
Firefighter Arlen Jackson of the Glynn County Fire-Rescue Department, Capt. Steven Rutledge of the Brunswick Fire Department and firefighter Billy Lartz of the Jekyll Island Fire Department are this year’s firefighters of the year.
Each man accepted his award with simple, humble thanks and quiet recognition of family and loved ones who were on hand for the ceremony, which took place at Exchange Club headquarters at the Brunswick Fairgrounds.
It was left to their bosses to provide the accolades.
Jackson stood out as a clear choice among a large and dedicated pool of peers in the county fire-rescue department. He has served with the county the past 12 years.
“Firefighter Jackson is easily, in my opinion, one of the hardest workers in the entire department,” Division Chief Wendell Knighten said. “He was probably just a few votes short of being the unanimous choice. We’ve got a good one here.”
Rutledge served Brunswick as captain in an acting capacity before being promoted to the rank full time recently. He has served Brunswick the past eight years.
“Captain Rutledge has been an acting captain for the last two years, and was just recently promoted to permanent captain,” Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief John Tyre said. “He is an outstanding employee and just an all around good person.”
In addition to his regular firefighting duties, 13-year veteran Jekyll firefighter Lartz also is responsible for the department’s training operations.
“He has been an integral part of the Jekyll Fire Department for many, many years,” Jekyll Fire Chief Dennis Gailey said. “He went the extra mile to handle the training program, and he does it very well. We look forward to having him here another 13 years.”
The Exchange Club presented the awards in recognition of October being National Fire Prevention Month. This is the 54th year the club has presented the awards.
“We appreciate (their) service and none have done more for so many over the years to prevent fires,” said Exchange Club board member Stephen Floyd. “Y’all put fires out, yes, but you also do a tremendous job of educating the community about fire prevention. What y’all have to see and go through, some of us will never know. But we’re very appreciative of what y’all do for us.”
Rutledge expressed gratitude afterward for the award while acknowledging the contributions of his fellow firefighters.
“It was good to be recognized for what you do, but it is all a team effort,” he said.