The Exchange Club honored firefighters of the year Arlin Jackson of the Glynn County Fire Department, from left, Stephen Rutledge of the Brunswick Fire Department and Billy Lartz of the Jekyll Island Fire Department

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

One thing was decidedly missing from Tuesday’s ceremony that recognized three firefighters who distinguished themselves above and beyond: hubris.

Representing the Glynn County, Brunswick and Jekyll Island fire departments, this year’s Exchange Club of Brunswick Firefighters of the Year accepted the recognition with a degree of humility that is standard for those who place their own safety on the line in the service and protection of others.

