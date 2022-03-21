The Brunswick Exchange Club hosted its 10th Rodeo at the Beach event this weekend at the fairgrounds in Brunswick.
The main events included barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback bronc riding.
Jessie Lynn Nichols, Miss Rodeo USA, made an appearances around the community last week as well as during the rodeo Friday and Saturday.
Money raised through the event will go toward programs and initiatives that benefit youth in Glynn County.