Three days remain in the Brunswick Exchange Club’s 10th annual Floyd Faust Memorial Turkey Shoot.
The turkey shoot has taken place every year since Floyd Faust started it in the 1960s, said Exchange Club member Stephen Floyd. Named after Faust following his passing in 2011, the event has changed a little but remains a lot of fun for $3.
In the past, the winner would have taken home a turkey donated by a local supermarket. This year, for a variety of reasons, the Exchange Club is giving away a $15 gift card from Winn Dixie.
“It’s a lot easier than hunting turkey,” said Josh Smith, Brunswick High School baseball coach.
Smith, 39, went to the turkey shoot with his son, his girlfriend and her kids, and while it’s not a family tradition, he hopes to make it one.
“They’ve done it the past couple of years, but this is my first time coming with them because I coach high school football and usually can’t come on a Friday night,” Smith said.
It was the third time aiming for the prize for Josh Smith’s son, Joshua, and he was happy to have his dad there. At 12, Joshua said he’s pretty confident in his shooting ability.
“Out of 10, I’d probably say a six or seven,” Joshua Smith said. “I just like looking down the barrel and pulling the trigger. I practice all the time.”
Three nights remain — tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday. Registration opens at 6:30 p.m. and closes when 12 people have registered and will continue as long as a group of 12 is there to participate.
Each participant takes a shot at a target 75 feet away and rotates out, and the one consistently closest to the bullseye wins the prize.
There are no age restrictions, and the club allows personal shotguns as long as they’re 12-, 16-, 20- or .410- gauge, but Floyd asked anyone who comes to leave their ammo at home. The $3 entry fee includes shells for the shoot.
“It’s real fun. Anyone who wants to come out, come out,” Joshua Smith said.
For more information, visit the club’s website at exchangeclubofbrunswick.org.