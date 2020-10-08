A national order issued last month halted residential evictions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to offer protection to tenants, but the moratorium may not have done enough to support the financial needs of rent payers and their landlords.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the eviction order Sept. 4. It is effective through Dec. 31 and declares a national moratorium on certain residential evictions for nonpayment of rent and other fees. The order applies only when a tenant presents to his or her landlord a signed declaration, which has required text.
The order, though, did not include any kind of rental assistance, leaving tenants and landlords to work out payment negotiations with no guaranteed financial support from the government.
“My understanding is that this CDC order followed the executive order issued by the president, which was issued after congressional negotiations failed to provide rental assistance and a legislative moratorium,” said Elliott Gillooly, an attorney for Georgia Legal Services, a statewide program with an office in Brunswick. “I think it’s necessary as a stopgap measure, but it was not the ideal solution. The ideal solution would have been massive rental assistance.”
Clients of Georgia Legal Services include individuals and families with incomes at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level who reside in the 154 Georgia counties outside of metro Atlanta.
The pandemic has created not only a global health crisis but also severe economic pain and job losses. Many of the tenants Gillooly works with have fallen multiple months behind on rent, which he said is creating strain on tenant-landlord relationships.
“Hopefully this current CDC moratorium allows landlords and tenants to negotiate some payment arrangement because the tenants are required to make best efforts, and it would seem to be in the landlord’s best interest to work with them,” Gillooly said.
The order extends protection to a tenant and provides a sworn declaration, which the tenant must sign and deliver to the landlord.
“It’s really that simple,” Gillooly said. “Once the tenant signs and delivers the sworn declaration, the protection applies. And the landlord can’t challenge the protection of the order. The consequence if the tenant declaration is false is federal criminal penalties.”
The CDC only protects tenants who sign the sworn declaration, which carries a potential penalty of perjury.
The order says the landlord can take no action to cause the eviction of a tenant for nonpayment. “An act to cause an eviction would include filing a case or executing a writ of possession, and there are federal criminal penalties for that too,” Gillooly said.
Since the order went into effect, Gillooly said potentially tough or confusing situations have involved cases in which the eviction order had already been issued by the court and the CDC order prevented the landlord from taking any action to evict a tenant.
“It was important to make sure that everybody was on the same page about that,” he said. “Even after an eviction order is issued, it’s not going to be served by the sheriff for seven days, and the tenant can still provide a declaration. And that prevents the landlord from executing the writ of possession.”
It’s crucial, Gillooly said, for tenants and landlords to have clear conversations how much money the tenant is able to pay in rent and how much is owed to the landlord in the future.
“The order will expire at the end of the year, and both the landlord and the tenant need to know how much is still owed at that point in time and whether rental assistance is coming or whether it’s not going to be available,” Gillooly said.
Georgia Legal Services can offer support in ensuring that tenants identify an amount they can pay and that landlords track the payment and keep an accurate account.
“Also, we can help identify statewide rental assistance when it becomes available, and we hope it will be available before the end of the year,” Gillooly said.
That rental assistance is sorely needed to make the order more effective, he said.
“The problem with the CDC order is it does not include rental assistance,” Gillooly said. “What I’ve been saying to folks is that rental assistance is landlord assistance. That’s what we need.”
