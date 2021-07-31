Eviction crisis at hand as moratorium ends

People tend to toss the word “crisis” around too much, but starting Monday and likely throughout August Brunswick could have a surge of people evicted from their homes as the moratorium on the procedures ends.
Residents in private and public income housing have gotten behind on their rent since the winter of 2020 as the first surge of the coronavirus pandemic swelled in Southeast Georgia. People lost their jobs as businesses shut down or were compelled to stay home with children as schools closed.
A compounding factor came in March 2020 when the first moratorium on evictions came down followed by extensions that are ending Saturday. President Joe Biden has indicated that he will let the moratorium end when the latest extension runs its course.
Paul C. White, executive director of the Communities of Social Georgia Foundation, said labeling it a crisis is not an exaggeration.
“We believe there are approximately 140 evictions coming from public and private housing the first few weeks of school,’’ White said.
The vast number of those evictions are for families, and that multiplies the human cost.
The start of Glynn County schools Aug. 10 is a complicating factor. Parents and guardians will have to scramble to get children into school while desperately looking for housing, and if successful, moving and getting electricity and water connected.
The Communities Foundation knew it was coming and has worked since early summer to form partnerships with other agencies to provide help as the government was “kicking the can down the road,’’ White said. “Now these challenges are coming up.”
The foundation is working on a fund to provide the evicted tenants deposits for electrical service or rent for those who can find replacement housing.
It’s not just the financial problems from the pandemic. An unforgiving system only adds to the trouble. People are often faced with unexpected expenses that compel them to dip into the rent money or pay late.
“You’re in public housing. You send in your check a little late. Public housing charges you a $50 late fee,’’ and those charges accrue until the tenant gets too far behind and ends up in Magistrate Court facing eviction in a dispossessory case, he said.
If the judge rules in favor of the landlord, as is usually the case, the tenant can have as little as seven days to move out and find other housing.
“You may have one car. Maybe. You have to move all your possessions,’’ and the landlord has the legal right to pile them on the sidewalk or roadside without taking any measures to protect or secure them, he said.
“Does that put that family in a good position to move forward? I don’t think so,’’ he said.
Elliott Gillooly, a Georgia Legal Services lawyer, handles dispossessory cases from the agency’s office on Union Street. He declined to discuss specific cases, saying it would be difficult to reveal details without identifying a client.
He did say, however, the typical defendant in an eviction proceeding is a single mother with children.
There are income restrictions on qualifying for Legal Services representation and Gillooly said many of them are paying $600 to $700 monthly in rent.
The general budgeting guide for housing is 30 percent of income, but often low-income families put more than half their income into keeping a roof over their family’s heads, he said.
Of the 20 to 30 cases on the Magistrate Court docket Monday, Gillooly said he is representing a couple.
“I’m representing 10 percent of the folks. The other 90 percent will be in their pro se,’’ representing themselves, he said.
On the opposite side are lawyers or landlords with a lot of practice in the process.
There is help available in rent assistance from federal programs, but it is coming late in the process. Of the $50 billion in federal rental assistance, Georgia got $800 million, $500 million of which is being administered through the state Department of Community Affairs, he said.
The DCA quickly hired hundreds of workers to process applications in which renters and landlords are eligible for rent payments for the 15 months from March 2020 through June 2021, Gillooly said. It is capped at $15,000.
As usual with such programs, there is paperwork. Both the tenant and the landlord must establish accounts, and sometimes landlords are reluctant to let the government have a look at their finances. Landlords also must prove ownership of the property while the tenant has more to do. Tenants must provide verification of income and show they suffered a hardship from COVID-19. The DCA also wants to see a lease, which is sometimes a problem.
“Not everybody has a lease. They should, but some don’t,’’ Gillooly said, adding he tries to get the DCA to accept other proof such as a rent receipt.
About 10 of Gillooly’s clients have received the assistance, he said. Overall, only a fraction of the applicants have made it through the process.
He said it’s in the landlord’s best interest to encourage qualified tenants to apply and to give tenants more time to complete the process.
“I think it’s in a landlord’s best interest to give a continuance of a month or six weeks,’’ he said. “Otherwise they get a money judgment that is uncollectable. If (tenants are) ready to pay the August rent, take it and wait for rental assistance.”
Bill Brunson, a rental property owner, is one of those who has waited for rent assistance applications to work through the system and, it has paid off in a few cases.
“We’ve had some success in helping some people,’’ he said. “I don’t have a problem working with people who need it.”
But Brunson said his “blood boils” in cases in which he knew people had the income to pay their rent but simply took advantage of eviction moratoriums.
He also said the process is laborious, but “it’s better than the alternative, just writing it off.”
When the evictions begin, Brunson said, “It’s going to be a mess’’ that could overwhelm available services.
Meanwhile, the Communities Foundation has worked with partner agencies to establish a network so that those facing eviction can be referred effectively to someone who can help.
Jeff Clark of partner agency Safe Harbor called it “triage and transition” for those who could become homeless. It’s all on a card called the Coastal Coordinated Entry: Partners and Services.
For example, the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority can provide rapid re-housing, job training and placement, rental assistance and financial training. The Gateway Community Service Board can also provide therapy and mental health assistance and shelter for men and women, while the Salvation Army provides utility and rental assistance and food and nutrition services. Sparrow’s Nest helps people find housing and provides food and more when necessary.
Jennifer Fussell, the marketing director of the Communities Foundation, said evictions have occurred legally during the moratorium “under the guise that property owners have not been renewing leases.”
As a result, the agencies have been finding new housing for people and helping them start over.
Fussell said everyone involved understands that rental property owners are also struggling through the pandemic.
After Hurricane Irma in 2017, the Community Foundation established an emergency fund to deal with future disasters, but once the pandemic hit, the agency pivoted to use the fund for COVID relief. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be another weather disaster, she said.
“We’re not halfway through the hurricane season yet. We’ve got that in mind,’’ Fussell said.
Although there was a lot of unemployment during the pandemic, Fussell said that some with the wherewithal to have paid their rent simply didn’t because they misunderstood what was happening.
“There was a misconception that a moratorium meant forgiveness,’’ she said. Actually the back rent and late payments kept accruing month after month until it became impossible for some to catch up.
Clark, who directs what he calls “street outreach” for Safe Harbor, said the agency tries to help find housing and jobs.
Safe Harbor has a hotel-motel program to house people short term with help from the Department of Community Affairs. It also helps re-unify families and find low cost housing.
“We also do a little job training,’’ he said.
Perhaps the biggest benefit of the partnership is a coordinated Homeless Management Information System administered by the state.
“People who come to any agency seeking housing are put into a state database that can identify available services … so they don’t have to tell their stories several times,’’ he said.
That means qualifying once can get them into a system that will keep track of them and let them know what is available.
Asked about the number of people who quit their jobs and relied on enhanced benefits that are also ending, Clark said, “They were unemployed when unemployment was $240 to $250 a week. Then it went to $600. Tell me how they were living before.”
Clark said the extra money “changed people” and that he has been amazed that jobs are going unfilled.
“I had three jobs on Indeed for four months,’’ he said. “I had two applicants. Before, it would have been filled in two weeks.’’
Jobs with $2,000 to $3,000 incentives after 90 days are going wanting, he said.
For all the organizational work to meet the looming crisis, Fussell wonders how it will turn out.
“Who knows what it’s going to look like six months from now?’’ she said.