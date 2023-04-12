They camped beneath the stars, slugged through mud, slept in close proximity to some gators and returned home with a clearer understanding of the important role wetlands play in today’s conservation efforts.

A group of nearly 30 College of Coastal Georgia students benefited recently from the real-life learning experiences the college aims to offer. During a trip with their professors to the Everglades National Park in Florida, the students learned about wetlands restoration and the kinds of research being done to preserve these ecosystems.

