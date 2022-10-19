The public will have two opportunities this week to learn about and comment on clean-up plans for a local site where hazardous chemicals were once produced.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will host an open house today and a public hearing Thursday to discuss a hazardous waste permit and clean-up plan submitted by Hercules and Pinova.

More from this section

Your treasured chest

Your treasured chest

There are many myths and misconceptions about breast enhancement and breast reconstruction. One is that only single twenty-somethings have breast augmentation surgery. In fact, many women who seek breast enhancement are mothers who have experienced a loss of breast volume after having their …