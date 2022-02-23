Events are planned in Atlanta and Brunswick on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
Today is the second anniversary of the slaying of Arbery, who was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020, on a street in Satilla Shores, a neighborhood off U.S. 17 south of Brunswick.
The first ceremony will be a private event in the morning at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.
Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Arbery and founder of the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, is expected to make an announcement during the observance.
State Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex, is also slated to speak at the ceremony. Scott is the author of a resolution in the General Assembly proclaiming Feb. 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia.
At the event, Scott is scheduled to present the Arbery family with a privileged resolution. In addition to recognizing the family, it highlights that the death of Arbery led to the revamping of Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute and adoption of a new hate crimes law.
In Brunswick, a candlelight vigil march is planned at 5 p.m. at the mural of Ahmaud Arbery at 1414 Norwich St.
A discussion by the Transformative Justice Coalition will begin at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St.
Travis McMichael, 36, his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, were convicted of the murder of Arbery by the state on Nov. 24, 2021. All three were sentenced to life in prison.
Prior to the return of a guilty verdict Tuesday in the hate crimes trial of the three men in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Scott said: “We have received a piece of justice from the state, but the federal indictment for this hate crime will bring the full justice to his family, the state of Georgia and the world.”
Scott encourages individuals to walk or run 2.23 miles on Feb. 23 and use the hashtag #IStillRunWithMaud.