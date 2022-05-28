Memorial Day will be commemorated in the Golden Isles with a remembrance ceremony hosted by the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles.
Monday’s ceremony will be held 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Brunswick.
Guest speaker for the event is Col. A.J. Brasseur, commander of the Office of Special Investigations at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
Brasseur began his career as OSI special agent, commanded twice at the squadron and detachment levels, including combat operations in Afghanistan.
After the ceremony, attendees are invited to the Elks Lodge for a complimentary lunch in honor of those who served.
A ceremony will also be held in downtown St. Marys starting at 10 a.m.
The event will begin at the gate opening to Oak Grove Cemetery on Bartlett Street. The cemetery has military grave sites dating back to the Revolutionary War.
Ceremonies will include a walk to the St. Marys waterfront for the placement of a wreath in the river in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
After the ceremony, veterans will gather for the installation of the 2022-2023 post officers and for hamburgers and hot dogs.
The Rotary Club of St. Simons will host its annual Taps at Twilight ceremony Monday afternoon at the Casino on St. Simons Island. The ceremony has become a staple of Memorial Day remembrances in the Isles since 1991.
The Golden Isles Community Band will play patriotic music starting at 5:45 p.m. before the program begins an hour later.
Lt. Col. Steve Bolton, Hunter Army Airfield commander, will be the featured speaker. Bolton, who has given the keynote at the ceremony before, described Taps as a unique community event.
The program also includes performances by Scott Townley on the bagpipe and Michael Hulett, who will sing the national anthem.
Leslie Mattingly will sing “God Bless America” and the trumpet for Taps will be played by Ann Marie Stirewait of the Golden Isles Brass Choir.
Seating will not be provided and guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.