Events planned for Invasive Species Awareness Week

The Coastal Georgia Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, an alliance of partners working to manage invasive species in coastal counties, will participate next week in National Invasive Species Awareness Week.
Activities will include free educational and volunteer opportunities Feb. 24-28.
The goal of the event is to increase awareness of the threats posed by invasive species to the environment, said Eamonn Leonard, a wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division and an organizer of the event.
The week will kick off with a 10 a.m. lecture and discussion Monday on weed risk assessments.
Lectures will be hosted throughout the week and will take place at the DNR office at 1 Conservation Way in Brunswick.
A Weed Wrangle to remove sand pine is set for 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 at the Townsend Wildlife Management Area in McIntosh County. A second Weed Wrangle to remove periwinkle vine will be 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 28 at the Altama Plantation Wildlife Management Area.
The organization is hoping to share information on invasive species to a large audience this year, Leonard said.
“This past summer we ran a billboard campaign along I-95 to increase the reporting of invasive species,” he said. “We are developing playing cards with invasive species info on them. Plus this is the first year we have offered a week-long series of free lectures and volunteer opportunities.”
Invasive species threaten the natural balance of species native to coastal Georgia, Leonard said.
“These invasive species have the potential to create a cascade of effects, some known and some still unknown,” he said. “These effects can be environmental, economic, or (on) human health.”
The economic damage in the United States associated with invasive species is about $120 billion annually, Leonard said.
“Locally we can unwittingly plant invasive species in our yards, and they can spread to our neighbors' properties and then into natural areas," he said.
The intent of the program is to empower attendees with the knowledge needed to make a positive impact against invasive species, Leonard said.
“We need everyone’s help to make headway with this issue, and everyone can play a role in their own sphere of influence,” he said.
Participants will receive a free native tree on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information about the lectures and volunteer opportunities, go to the Coastal Georgia CISMA Facebook event page.