Those looking to celebrate the legacy and ideals of Martin Luther King Jr. will have numerous opportunities to do so in Brunswick.
MLK Day will close schools and some offices on Monday.
The weekend’s events will kick off with the annual MLK Community Breakfast at Greater Works, 4020 Wylly Ave. in Brunswick. The breakfast, hosted by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, will begin at 8 a.m. Friday.
Celebrations will continue with the second annual MLK Arts Festival 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The annual MLK Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Brunswick.
The Rev. Timothy McDonald will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Community Breakfast. McDonald, a Brunswick native who today is a faith leader in Atlanta, has worked for many years on behalf of the poor and the disenfranchised, said Tres Hamilton, CEO for Community Action.
He also worked as special assistant for former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson.
“He has a lot of on the ground experience as it relates to economic empowerment, human rights and working to make communities better,” Hamilton said.
McDonald will speak about this year’s theme, “It Starts With Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset.”
The theme places a focus on strengthening the community by bringing its members together for a common purpose, Hamilton said.
“We have a wide array of people of different backgrounds, different nationalities and socioeconomic statuses, and it is really a way to bring everybody together once again to say that we do all love this community,” Hamilton said. “We love our community, we love Glynn County, we love what it stands for.”
The theme is also a reminder that a unified community is a strong one, she said.
“We want the best for everyone,” Hamilton said.
Tickets for the breakfast can be purchased by calling 912-264-3281 or by going online to www.coastalgacaa.org/events.
The second annual MLK Arts Festival will take place on the Rise Risley campus, 1800 Albany St, in Brunswick. The event will feature live music, poetry reading, storytelling and more.
Leslie Graitcer, one of the event’s coordinators, said the festival came together last year in hopes of offering a family-friendly event during the weekend’s worth of festivities for MLK Day.
“And there are organizations like the one I’m with — the Coastal Symphony of Georgia — and Glynn Visual Arts and others who wanted to also be part of it,” she said. “We came up with the idea of an arts festival that would be geared to children and families, and we wanted to have it on the campus of Rise Risley because we felt that the whole idea of what Rise Risley was and what it is to become as a community center embodies the theme of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of creating a community.”
Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s brass quintet will perform, and artists with GVA will organize outdoor arts activities for children.
Courtney Lucas, an educator who works with Communities in Schools in Glynn County, will read to children at the event, and free books will be given away.
City Commissioner Felicia Harris will also give remarks during the festival. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will provide food, and an ice cream truck will be on site during the festival.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Commemoration Committee will sponsor the annual march parade at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Preparations will begin at Howard Coffin Park, and the parade will take its usual route to Gloucester Street, right on Dr. MLK Blvd., left on G Street, right on Albany Street and end at 2900 Albany St.
The numerous events this weekend are intended to kick off 2023 in a positive way, Hamilton said.
“We’re celebrating Dr. King and all the principles that he stood for,” she said.