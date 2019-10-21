The local nonprofit Covered By Love plans to host an event Tuesday to raise awareness of mental health resources in the community and to remember those who lost their lives to suicide.
The event, co-hosted by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Community resources will be on hand to provide information, and the event will feature speakers, said Debbi Denis, founder of Covered By Love.
“I wanted to get the awareness out there that people are committing suicide,” Denis said. “It seems to be an epidemic.”
Denis founded Covered By Love a couple of years ago, with hopes of spreading the word about resources available to those struggling with their mental health.
“We try to get out there and speak with everybody and anybody that we can, to let them know there are resources in the area,” Denis said.
Community organizations participating in the event on Tuesday include FaithWorks, Gateway Behavioral Health Services, the Golden Isles chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, St. Simons by the Sea and Coastal Community Health Services.
“I encourage people to come because there’s so many of us out there living with depression, who don’t know what to do,” Denis said.
Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is located at 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.