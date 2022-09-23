Nesting shorebirds

Shorebirds nest and rest on local beaches throughout the year.

Few joys seem to rival that of dogs and their owners during walks along the beach.

On parts of St. Simons and other local beaches, though, this pleasant pastime has the potential to impact wildlife habitats if dogs are not kept on leashes.

