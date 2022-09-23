Few joys seem to rival that of dogs and their owners during walks along the beach.
On parts of St. Simons and other local beaches, though, this pleasant pastime has the potential to impact wildlife habitats if dogs are not kept on leashes.
Local conservation groups hope to educate pet owners about the best ways to share the beach with shorebirds, sea birds and other wildlife during an event planned for 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at Gould’s Inlet beach on St. Simons.
Manomet, Inc., will host the “Wildlife Beaches and Leashes” event in partnership with One Hundred Miles and the St. Simons Island Sea Turtle Project.
“The idea is to have a really fun, positive educational opportunity for folks that love to walk their dogs at Gould’s Inlet and along East Beach,” said Abby Sterling, director of the Georgia Bight Shorebird Conservation Initiative for Manomet.
Volunteers with the Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will be on hand to show visitors shorebirds on the beach. Snacks for dogs and their owners will be available along with leashes that read “Wildlife beaches have dogs on leashes.”
“The main goals of the program are to help people learn a little bit more about how important the habitat is on our beaches, particularly at Gould’s Inlet and within these wildlife beach areas,” Sterling said. “People can really help shorebirds and sea birds and all of the wildlife thrive by choosing to leash their dog in those places where there are sensitive wildlife that are using those habitats.”
Shorebirds and sea birds nest on wildlife beaches like Gould’s Inlet during the spring and summer and raise their chicks.
“During the spring and summer there’s critical high priority shorebirds that nest right there at Gould’s Inlet,” Sterling said. “Wilson’s plovers are one, and then there’s sea birds like least terns that nest there as well. During the spring and summer, it’s really important to keep dogs leashed because they can get into those areas and chase birds and chase chicks, and many times those chicks are flightless so they’re really vulnerable.”
During the fall and winter, the beaches are also a critical stopping point for birds migrating down to South America.
“They stop over here along the Georgia coast to rest and refuel,” Sterling said. “Oftentimes these birds are flying thousands of miles, and unfortunately they view dogs as predators because many of the places where they come from there’s arctic foxes or there’s coyotes.”
The birds see dogs as a threat and will be frightened, flying away and wasting valuable energy needed for their long journeys.
Federally endangered piping plovers also spend their winter months on Georgia’s coast.
“Our coast is part of this larger geography, the Georgia bight, and the Georgia coast is an internationally recognized landscape of hemispheric importance for shorebirds,” Sterling said. “Over the course of a year we get probably 300,000 shorebirds that rely on our coast, and even our public beaches like St. Simons and Tybee Island provide really important habitat.”
The wildlife beach program aims to raise awareness about these critical habitats. The most recent spring and summer nesting season was successful, Sterling said, in large part due to the community’s support.
“We had a number of volunteers acting as stewards on the beach, so we’re really grateful to those folks for helping spread the message about our nesting birds,” she said.
Sterling and other event hosts will be set up Sunday near the beach access point on 15th Street, where parking for Gould’s Inlet is located.
Those interested in learning about steward volunteers opportunities this fall and winter can also stop by the event to learn more.
Sterling encouraged anyone who enjoys walking their dog along local beaches to come by.
“Choosing to leash your dog when there are birds around can make a big difference, and we’re excited for the opportunity to meet some of the dog walkers on St. Simons,” she said.