Companies across the world often have the desire to attract an international market but do not know how to make the right connections.
During Wednesday’s Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority meeting, an official with the World Trade Center in Savannah provided details of an upcoming event designed to make it easy for companies to make global connections.
The virtual event is scheduled April 26 through May 14.
It’s the first time World Trade Centers across the world have joined forces to hold a virtual event where they play matchmaker and help connect businesses worldwide, said Leigh Ryan, a WTC Savannah representative.
The event replaces the World Trade Center General Assembly international convention, which was not held in person this year because of the pandemic. The best part of the matchmaker event is it’s free.
“You get three weeks to meet people around the globe,” she said. “There’s no expense, just time. It could be open to anybody.”
Go to wtca.org for the link to register for the event. Businesses will be asked to fill out a brief form with their profiles so organizers can better identify the best matches.
“I hope it will be valuable to some of the companies in your region,” Ryan said. “You have one and a half weeks to register.”
Other announcements included the following:
• A site selection guild will be in the Golden Isles Oct. 21-22 to tour the region, but it’s uncertain if it will be a public event.
• A virtual marketing event will be held the week of July 12. Georgia Power has offered to have its team help with a video that will include testimonials from business leaders who have opened their companies in the Golden Isles. They will explain why they chose Glynn County and why it was a good decision.
• Mel Baxter, director of the Brantley County Development Authority, said a new tenant is coming to the county industrial park. Florida-based AE Engineering is expanding into Georgia and will open a testing facility and headquarters there.
• Dawn Malin, president and CEO of the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority, said there has been some recent interest in the outlet mall off Interstate 95 at Exit 49 but no commitments have been made.
“I’m not sure of the direction,” she said. “We may know something by the end of the summer.”