Event aims to reduce mental health stigma

Every child deserves to have fun and to have friends. For some, though, stigmas that exist surrounding mental illness prevent them from having the childhood experience they should have.
Gateway Behavioral Health Services in Brunswick aimed to spotlight this issue and to actively work to reduce the stigma by hosting a Children’s Mental Health Awareness event Thursday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
The event included bounce houses, face painting, kickball games, music and more. Community resources like Grandparent Connection and the Healthy Families program, sponsored by the Coastal Coalition for Children, and Saint Simons By-The-Sea also took part in the event in order to provide parents and guardians with information about local services that can help.
“A lot of people say kids are not going to succeed, they’re not going to be good adults when they grow up, because they have dyslexia or autism,” said Rosa Greer, a case manager for Gateway and organizer of the event. “But they can do so much more.”
Greer said she’s watched her two nephews, who have autism, grow into successful and happy students in school, due in part to the special attention that is paid to their mental health needs.
Children with mental illnesses or other special needs are often bullied, Greer said, and reducing the stigma would make a significant difference in these children’s lives.
“They don’t need to be bullied because of what they were born with, because it’s not something that’s their fault,” Greer said. “We just need to learn, ‘OK, we need to talk to them a different way, show them more compassion,’ … Let them be kids. Don’t let their illness hinder them from what they can be.”
Greer moved the mental Health Awareness event to Mary Ross Park this year because the space better fit the event’s activities, which also included music lessons, corn hole and other games, a snow cone booth and a photo wall.
A mobile gaming truck also gave the children in attendance a chance to play video games against one another, which for some children is a novel experience, Greer said.
“Some kids, they don’t have gaming systems at home, so this is an opportunity that they can come and play and play with other kids,” she said. “Because if they do have one, they might not have friends to play with. So they can make new friends.”