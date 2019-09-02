National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Cordero told officials at a 6 p.m. Hurricane Dorian weather briefing that little had changed from the earlier 2:30 p.m. briefing, but what had changed was positive.
“We’re not changing the message from the afternoon briefing,” Cordero said.
During the earlier weather briefing, county EMA specialist Alec Eaton said the NWS believed the breaking waves hitting the shore — and the flooding they could cause — would be “historic” in their intensity and would be the “standout thing from this storm.”
“The amount of waves that are going to be coming onto our beaches, the water inundation from that, could be historic,” Eaton said.
The NWS hadn’t changed its tune on that front.
“Surf and breakers are the biggie, and overwash into low-lying areas you experienced with previous storms,” Cordero said.
On the other hand, the anticipated storm surge height had dropped from six to eight feet to four to seven feet.
The Golden Isles’ chances of experiencing tropical-storm-force winds dropped from eight in 10 to seven in 10, while the chance of hurricane-force winds dropped from three in 10 to two in 10.
Meteorologists also expect less rainfall, Cordero said. Forecasts of six to eight inches of rain in the Glynn County area had decreased to four to six inches by 6 p.m.
Cordero said everyone living along the coast should plan for the worst case, however, not the best.
County EMA Director Jay Wiggins asked the assembled officials to temper their expectations.
“Let’s not dwell on the good news. And there is good news. A little shift in the track to the east can mean a world of difference to us. But you know what? That track has changed many times over the past few days, so I am certainly not going to hang my hat on this,” Wiggins said. “We’re not going to back off because (Dorian) eased off.”
A mandatory evacuation is in effect for all of Glynn County east of Interstate 95, and Wiggins said it currently looks unlikely that the county will call for an evacuation of areas west of the interstate.
Wiggins also addressed the issue of the F.J. Torras Causeway, saying it likely won’t be shut down unless conditions make it very dangerous to drive across.
“The only thing that will shut down this evacuation is the weather itself. When it becomes unsafe on roadways is the only time we will stop people trying to get out of harm’s way. It’s going to be raining, it’s going to be sloppy, but if they want to get out of harm’s way — which we encourage — we’re not going to stop them,” Wiggins said.
The NWS will deliver another weather briefing at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.