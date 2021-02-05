Veteran lawman Rickey Evans has been appointed interim chief of the Glynn County Police Department.
A native of Glynn County, Evans has been with the department nearly 20 years.
His involvement in local law enforcement dates back to the early 1990s, when he participated in the department’s Police Explorer’s youth while a student at Brunswick High. Evans joined the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office out of high school and remained there until joining the Glynn County Police Department in 2002.
Evans replaces Jay Wiggins, who retired Jan. 29. Glynn County Manager Alan Ours appointed Evans to the position of interim chief that same day.
Evans is the first African American to hold the position of chief with the Glynn County Police Department.
Wiggins had promoted Evans, an administrative captain at the time, to assistant police chief in December.
“It’s a big step because I have to fill the shoes of Jay Wiggins, who is one of my mentors, and he did a great job of coming and doing the things that needed to be done to get this department headed in the right direction,” Evans said. “I am quite honored to be selected as the interim chief and to help the men and women of the police department move forward into the future.
“I am thrilled to be in this position of leadership for however long it lasts.”
The Glynn County Commission voted last month to hire the Georgia Association of Police Chiefs to manage a nationwide search for a new police chief. The search could take three to four months, Ours told commissioners.
Evans’ name will be among the applicants.
“I’m going to put in my application,” Evans said. “That’s something I’ve always aspired to be in law enforcement, since I was a kid. It’s always been a dream job of mine.
“I think this is the ultimate direction that my career path has guided me on as a police officer. I’m sure hundreds of quality candidates will be seeking this post, but I feel like I am imminently qualified for this leadership role.”
Evans joined the Glynn County Police Department after 15 years with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office. He has served the department in a variety of capacities, including assistant patrol commander, special services director, community relations unit commander, St. Simons Island precinct commander and administrative commander.
Wiggins said his decision to promote Evans to assistant chief speaks to his confidence in Evans’ ability to lead the department.
“I think it’s great — great for the community, great for the department,” Wiggins said of Evans’ appointment to the interim position. “He is well-deserving and most certainly qualified, and I think he will do a great job. He was a huge asset for me while I was chief. I feel like I showed him a vote of confidence by making him assistant chief. I think moving forward he will continue to do a great job.”
Evans said he is proud to be selected as the county’s first Black police chief, even if on an interim basis.
“What more perfect timing than for this to come about during Black history month,” Evans said.