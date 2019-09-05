The evacuation order and state of emergency for Glynn County have been lifted, said Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent. All roads are open to the public including the F.J. Torras Causeway, Sidney Lanier Bridge and the Jekyll Island Causeway.
“Assessment teams are being deployed to determine the damage to the community and will repair the damage as rapidly as possible,” Kent said in a statement. “Please be aware of your surroundings. Do not touch fallen power lines as they can be extremely dangerous.”
For non-emergency calls, please dial 912-554-3645 to help keep the 911 line freed up for emergency calls.