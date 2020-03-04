Small gestures make a big difference.
A firm handshake coupled with eye contact, table manners and other social graces are soft skills that contribute to an overall good impression.
Carol Adams and Ann Heins, who have both worked for many years for Sea Island Company, serve on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia. Both women have volunteered this year to teach an etiquette class to middle school members of the Boys & Girls Club centers, in hopes of contributing to the students’ future success in school, jobs and life.
“We just have a passion to make a difference,” Adams said.
Adams and Heins provided a group of students last week at the Jane Macon Middle School center a delicious snack of chips, brownies and Hawaiian Punch, all served on nice plates and with silverware.
Adams taught the students the proper way to cut steak using the brownies and shared with them some history about tea parties using the punch and teacups.
“It’s just some basic things, like manners when you sit down at a table,” Heins said. “You put the napkin in your lap and smile ... just some things that I think we all take for granted.”
Adams and Heins plan to meet with all four middle school centers before the end of the school year. They also encourage others in the community to support the Boys & Girls Club.
The organization serves around 1,000 students daily at its 10 centers in Glynn County. Every day, students are served a snack and dinner. During the holidays and summer vacation, students are served breakfast, lunch and a snack. They also receive educational support and participate in enrichment activities daily.
“The Boys and Girls Club is really making a difference in the community,” Heins said. “… It’s an honor to be a part of that organization.”
Adams shared with the students several rules for being a polite guest. Sit down and put your napkin in your lap. Don’t start eating until the head of the household does. Say “yes ma’am,” “please,” and “thank you.” Never tell a host you didn’t like their cooking.
“When you’re at somebody’s house and you have to get up from the table, ask to be excused and put your napkin back on the table right next to your plate,” Adams said. “So you don’t put it down where your’e sitting.”
And always end a visit by expressing how much you enjoyed the experience.
“Even if you didn’t like it, just say ‘thank you,’” Adams said.