U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, views an ethics complaint filed against him by Georgia Democrats as nothing more than political payback.
“When the other party is attacking you, I know I must have done something right,” Carter said in response to the ethics complaint. “Georgia Democrats are enraged that I continue to make it known that they are responsible for the economic and cultural loss Georgia endured when their threats caused the relocation of the (Major League Baseball) All-Star game.”
Democrats filed a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission asking it to investigate whether Carter violated election laws. They contend he did when he spent tens of thousands of dollars on a statewide ad outside his area of representation about his possible entry into the race for U.S. Senate in 2022 without declaring his candidacy to the FEC.
The party is requesting a swift investigation.
Carter announced his interest in running against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in 2022 as early as this past spring. He has indicated more than once, however, that his candidacy will likely depend on whether former University of Georgia football great Herschel Walker enters the contest.
Walker currently resides in Texas but continues to express an interest in being a candidate following the urging of President Donald Trump. Walker spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention during Trump’s nomination.
Carter claims the accusations against him are baseless.
“As a small business owner for over 30 years, I have dedicated my time in office to helping and advocating for small businesses across my district and this state,” said Carter, a pharmacist by profession. “Instead of attacking me, maybe Georgia Democrats should consider advocating and helping the mostly minority small businesses they caused harm to with their lies and threats.”
Carter has contended all along that the sudden decision to move the game to Denver caught businesses and vendors by surprise and cost them millions of dollars. He later authored legislation, the Community Protection in Sports Act, that would make it easier for Atlanta businesses to seek compensation from MLB for their losses.
The focus of the FEC complaint is a statewide advertisement paid for by the Carter campaign that ran on television networks in Georgia during the All-Star Game in July. In the ad, Carter ridiculed the league for “catering to cancel culture” by moving the game to Denver.
The MLB decided to relocate the game following the Georgia General Assembly’s adoption of new election laws, which Democrats claim to be discriminatory.
Democrats note in the FEC complaint that the Carter campaign spent $75,000 for airtime, including $50,000 in Atlanta, some $23,000 in Savannah and upwards of $1,000 in Macon.
According to the FEC, anyone running for Congress or the presidency is a candidate when raising or spending more than $5,000 in contributions or on expenditures. When the limit is reached, candidates must register a statement of candidacy and designate their campaign committee within 15 days.