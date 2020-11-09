Ever so ploddingly, the VB 10,000’s crew continued resolutely for a fourth straight day Monday to bring separation between the bow of the Golden Ray and the remainder of the 656-foot-long shipwreck.
The dual-hulled crane vessel sat high astride the overturned shipwreck at noon Monday in the St. Simons Sound, its system of pulleys and winches persistently tugging on the massive chain that is slowly tearing through the ship’s hull. Still, this first of seven cuts into the Golden Ray had reached only the halfway point at best by Monday, said Chris Graff of Unified Command’s Gallagher Marine Systems.
Since the cutting began Friday, the work has been delayed by weather, a broken chain, maintenance issues, and the weather, officials said.
Watching the salvage work Monday from the end of the St. Simons Pier, Gallagher pointed to the rolling swells moving across the water on a direct easterly wind from the ocean. High seas, stiff winds and lightning that moved in over the weekend are likely a product of Tropical Storm Eta far off in the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.
Depending how Eta plays out, the storm could cause still further setbacks for the VB 10,000 crew’s efforts to dismantle the Golden Ray.
“We’re concerned about the tropical storm, watching to see which way it is going to go,” said Graff, Gallagher’s director of response services. “There is a possibility it could turn into a hurricane. We’re monitoring it closely.”
They are not the only ones keeping a close eye on Eta, which could have a direct impact on the Golden Isles as early as Sunday. Regardless of where Eta eventually ends up, however, we can expect rain, stiff winds and thunderstorms locally through the week, according to the National Weather Service. That includes a 50 percent chance of rain Tuesday, a 40 percent of rain on Veterans Day, and a 70 to 50 percent chance of rain Thursday and Friday.
Eta’s forecast shows it trekking up the gulf and making landfall in the bend in Florida’s panhandle Saturday morning, sending heavy bands of rainfall into Georgia and north Florida as it crosses into the Atlantic Ocean.
“It looks like the current forecast track is going to be moving into north Florida by Saturday, and then off into the Atlantic and the Georgia coast,” said meteorologist Matt Zibura of the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
The Golden Isles could receive 2 or 3 inches of rain late this week as Eta approaches, Zibura said.
“If that current track holds for Eta, it looks like there will be a threat of heavy rain Thursday and Friday,” Zibura said. “The next few days will be mostly cloudy, with off and on rain. And that increases later in the week.”
Alec Eaton is in regular contact with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center for the latest updates on the status of Eta. “It’s going to be kind of cloudy, windy days up through Friday,” said Eaton, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency. “It hasn’t intensified and that’s what we’re hoping for. Mother nature always has a mind of her own, so we’re closely watching it.”
Offshore, a small craft advisory is in effect through Wednesday at least, Zibura said. East winds at 23 mph are driving seas at 5 to 7 feet, Zibura said.
Those high seas and east winds bring in the rolling swells that hinder the VB 10,000’s salvage operations, Graff said. Those swells can cause movement aboard the VB 10,000, affecting the rhythm and tension of the chain’s cutting motions, he said.
Swells prompted a six-hour delay from midnight to 6:20 a.m. Monday, Graff said. Cutting resumed afterward, according to Unified Command. Lightning from a passing thunderstorm early Saturday morning also prompted a weather delay, Unified Command said.
Then, around 12:30 Saturday, a link broke in the cutting chain. Divers retrieved the loose chain. The link was repaired and work resumed later Saturday night. VB 10,000 crew members also inspected the entire 400-foot length of chain for “fatigue” in the links. Each link is 18 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.
During operations Sunday night, crews replaced some 30 chain links that appeared worn during operations overnight Sunday Graff said. The possibility of broken or worn chain links was a contingency the VB 10,000’s crew had considered in advance, he said..
It was initially estimated that each cut would take up to 24 hours, officials had said earlier. The bow section that the VB 10,000 is addressing now is the thickest and most formidable section of the ship, Graff said.
Still, he said, the 24-hour timeline for cutting each section may have been a little too ambitious.
But this operation is unprecedented in scope and method, he noted. Many of the hard lessons learned now will help the operation run more smoothly as it progresses, he said.
“This is not going to be easy,” Graff said. “It’s not going to be perfect. We have to be adaptive.”