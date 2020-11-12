Weather experts and Glynn County emergency officials are keeping a wary eye on Eta on what Wednesday was a tropical storm pointed in this direction.
If that bearing holds firm, Eta will bring little more than steady rains and occasional wind gusts to Glynn County when it passes Thursday from the Gulf of Mexico into the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters and local officials said.
The crew aboard the 255-foot-tall crane vessel that is cutting up the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound cannot afford to take chances, Unified Command officials said. The VB 10,000 crane vessel ceased its days-long efforts Wednesday to separate the bow section from the rest of the shipwreck.
It’s part of multiple precautions Unified Command is enacting as Eta was projected to make landfall north of Tampa along the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night, according to National Hurricane Center forecasts.
Eta is then forecast to trudge across the state and maintain tropical storm strength as it enters the Atlantic Ocean near Jacksonville, Fla., in the early afternoon, the hurricane center was predicting Wednesday.
The big equipment and multifaceted scope of the salvage operations in the St. Simons Sound leaves little time for second guessing the whims of an oncoming tropical storm, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, a spokesman for Unified Command.
“We’re in the early stages of implementing our heavy weather plan based on the national weather service projections,” Himes said. “The heavy weather plan is not just looking at the storm track. There are certain tasks that need to be completed within a certain amount of time before the predictions of tropical storm force winds.”
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 will likely reposition from the bow toward the center of the half-submerged shipwreck, gaining better stability in case of high winds from Eta, Himes said. Crews also have been taking in floating boom from environmentally sensitive areas such as Bird Island to avoid losing the pollution prevention material in foul weather, Himes said.
The salvage operation’s roughly 100 essential crew members will be hunkered down at the Epworth By The Sea retreat and conference center, where they are sequestered for the duration to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
Although cautiously optimistic, Alec Eaton at the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency also is busy getting prepared for the possibility of receiving Eta’s worst. The EMA director encourages residents to take precautions, just in case.
“Right now all the forecasts and models are showing pretty confidently that it’s not going to give us much issues to deal with up in Glynn County,” Eaton said. “But it could change. Mother nature is always the variable. She likes to keep us on our toes. So we’re making sure our vehicles are gassed up and our chainsaws are cranking and in working order.”
For residents, it won’t hurt to have vehicles gassed up and lawn furniture secured, things like that, he said.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain through the day Thursday and a 30 percent chance of rain that night, according to the National Weather Service. Up to an inch of rain is expected, most of it falling in the afternoon, said meteorologist Kirsten Chaney of the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
Expect winds of 20 to 30 mph Thursday and gusts of 30 to 35 mph, with higher winds along the coast, Chaney said. “You can expect the heavier rains tomorrow afternoon, and the strongest winds are going to be more along the coast,” she said.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Eta was about 170 miles offshore from Tampa, moving north at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane strength winds begin at 74 mph.
Meanwhile, there is at least some evidence of progress out on the shipwreck Golden Ray. By Tuesday, the lumbering cutting motions of the chain had cut through the ship’s bow to a point above the waterline, Himes said. The plan is to cut the 656-foot-long shipwreck into eight pieces, each hoisted by the VB 10,000 and loaded onto a barge for removal.
When cutting begins on the bow section after the storm passes, there is no projected timeline for its completion, Himes said. The bow section is the thickest and most formidable section of the ship, said Chris Graff, director of response services for Unified Command’s Gallagher Marine Systems.
Work was delayed Saturday afternoon when one of the hulking 1 1/2-foot-long chain links broke, Unified Command said. The crew has since replaced dozens of worn chain links as the cutting continues.
The thick spine of the hull has also posed challenges for the cutting process, Himes said. He noted that the spine runs the length of the ship and will be encountered on each cut.
Ballast and fuel tanks are among other imposing structures than run the length of the ship, he said.
The original timeline of 24 hours to cut away each section of the ship is not likely to occur at any stage of the salvage effort, Himes said.
“It’s definitely taking longer than planned, even though we expertly modeled each of these cuts,” Himes said. “But they’re gaining more and more information and they are making adjustments based on that.”
The shipwreck itself remains stable, entrenched on a sandbar south of the shipping channel, between St. Simons and Jekyll islands. Early this year, crews dropped thousands of tons of aggregate rocks, as well as weighted shipping containers, around the sunken port side of the ship to stabilize it in the sound’s swift-flowing tidal currents.
Unified Command reminds boaters to observe the 200-yard safety safety zone around the salvage site’s environmental protection barrier. Unauthorized drones within the sight are strictly prohibited.