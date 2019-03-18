Ernie Andrus stepped out of the Atlantic Ocean onto East Beach on Saturday morning and officially began his journey to the Pacific.
A crowd surrounded Andrus, 95, as he jogged across the sand and up to the walkway leading into the Old Coast Guard Station parking lot on St. Simons.
“Oh. That was only .1 mile,” he quipped, looking down at the distance tracker on his watch. He’d stopped at the end of the wooden walkway, next to a sign that read “Ernie’s Starting Point,” to wait for others to join the crowd that had gathered to send him off.
Andrus has more than a couple thousand miles to go before he’ll complete his “Coast to Coast” run. The purpose of the cross-country journey is to raise money for the LST-325 Ship Memorial Inc.
The LST-325 was the last fully operational World War II Landing Ship Tank. It’s home port is in Indiana.
Andrus, a World War II veteran, was one of the crew that brought the LST-325 back from the Isles of Crete, Greece, to the United States.
More than 1,000 LSTs were built during World War II. The LST-325 is the only one left that is fully restored and operational.
The “Coast to Coast” run will help preserve a vital piece of American history, said Stan Curtin, junior vice commander of Brunswick American Legion Post 9 color guard.
“The LST was a very viable ship in World War II,” he said. “It took troops to Normandy. It took them to all of the islands of the Pacific.”
Four members of the American Legion Post 9 color guard came out Saturday to see Andrus off.
This isn’t his first coast-to-coast journey. Andrus broke the world record for the oldest person to run coast to coast on his most recent run, which began in San Diego, Calif., in 2013 and ended on St. Simons on Aug. 20, 2016.
He was greeted with great fanfare in the Golden Isles that time as well.
“It’s an honor to honor veterans,” said Michael Williams, ERT commander for the American Legion Post 9. “And for him to be his age and doing what he’s doing, oh my goodness — I’m 54 years old, and I couldn’t do what he’s doing.”
Andrus hopes to raise enough money to return the LST-325 ship to Normandy for a D-Day memorial service and to beach the ship at the same location it was on D-Day.
The cost of that trip is tremendous, and Andrus did not raise enough money during his first run to accomplish his dream. He is now returning home and continuing his effort to raise the money.
Andrus plans to run 13 miles a week, and he expects the run will take five years, so that he will be 100 years old when he completes the journey.
As the crowd assembled on East Beach to send Andrus off — some wearing t-shirts that read “Run, Earnie run” — someone asked him how long the entire journey will be.
“It’s less than 2,800 (miles),” Andrus said.
He took a moment before he left to write down that first .1 miles in a tiny notebook he’ll keep with him throughout the run.
“Now, if my watch messes up, I’ve got it all written,” he said.
Those wishing to donate in support of the run can do so at coast2coastruns.com.