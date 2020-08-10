Erase the damage from summer

Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is home to a beautiful medical spa that has the relaxing environment of a day spa but professional-grade treatments that generate results for younger, brighter, healthier skin. Being in a beach community leads to a lot of time being spent outdoors, and exposing our skin to the sun. We offer a variety of treatments that help to turn back the hands of time and erase the sun damage. Let us help you achieve beautiful, healthy skin for the holidays!
Dr. Diane Bowen, board certified plastic surgeon, started Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery over 20 years ago. The practice is in a tranquil, stand-alone facility with an onsite surgical suite on St. Simons Island, across from the Epworth Marina. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation services that include surgical and non-surgical treatments. “We offer individualized treatment plans that are tailored specifically to each patient based upon their goals. This is not one-size-fits-all,” said Caroline Chamberlin, our nurse and skincare expert.
Like an onion, your skin has many layers, and we have unique treatments to target each of these layers. Many times, what is needed is a multi-treatment approach to solves issues of tone, texture, redness, brown spots. Our popular non-surgical rejuvenation treatments include chemical peels, Lumecca – which addresses spots and dots, and Fractora – which improves texture and tone.
Let’s start with the outer layer, or surface, of our skin. Chemical peels address the surface of the skin meaning it helps to get rid of the dead cell build up that occurs. These treatments are designed to help with brightening the skin, fine lines and wrinkles, and acne. “Chemical peels have a bad reputation and are not all created equal,” says Caroline. We provide a chemical peel called a Micropeel. In this treatment we use a dermaplane tool to physically slough off the dead skin cells from the surface and then apply a light grade peel to penetrate deeper into the skin to brighten and tighten. We finish this treatment with an “ice ball” that is the cherry on the cake and feels so good on the skin. This “peel” leaves you with a healthy glow; there is no downtime, and often no physical peeling or flaking will take place. Please don’t misunderstand, it is still working and you will see and feel the difference in your skin’s health. These Micropeel treatments are often used as a regular facial maintenance to healthy looking skin and can be done as often as every 6-8 weeks. If a basic facial just doesn’t cut it for you and you are looking for a step up this is the perfect solution.
If you have uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation, melasma, or unwanted brown pigment we offer VI Peel. Vi Peel is a medical grade, in-office, aesthetic treatment formulated to deliver the desired results for the motivated patient that wants a peel. Our office offers three variations of this peel:
• VI Peel – Used for fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone and texture
• VI Purify Peel – Used for oily and acne prone skin, to treat acne scarring
• VI Precision Plus Peel – used to treat hyper-pigmentation, including melasma, fine lines and wrinkles, and uneven texture.
The hallmark of these treatments is that they provide visibly apparent skin peeling. Within days, your skin will be smoother and softer with a more even tone. This treatment is available for all skin types. We suggest that you time it correctly between social events allowing yourself 10-14 days for the flawless beautiful new skin to reveal itself. We suggest a “deep cleaning peel” like this to be done every three months or at least two times a year. The fall is the perfect time to do one of those peels erasing the signs of sun damage from the summer months.
Next, we have new, state-of-the-art technology called Lumecca by Inmode. This is a laser that uses Intense Pulse Light (IPL) to target uneven pigmentation and broken capillaries under the skin surface. Living in a beach community down south where we are always doing things outdoors may have left you with sun spots, hyperpigmentation, or unwanted freckles. Lumecca also is designed to treat rosacea and broken capillaries that can form around the nose, cheeks and chin area. This laser is designed to help target those unwanted brown and red spots and leave you with an even skin tone and healthy skin texture. Lumecca can be used to treat any skin area; most commonly we treat face, neck, décolletage and hands. This treatment can be done every 4-8 weeks, or as needed for maintenance.
Lastly, we have Fractora by Inmode. This treatment combines micro-needling with radio frequency to eliminate wrinkles, improve skin complexion and even skin tone. It is versatile and can be used to treat active cystic acne, acne scars, stretch marks, and even excessive sweating. This is a perfect treatment if you are looking to turn back the hands of time but do not want to go under the knife.
If you are not sure which treatment is the best for you, we offer consultations with our licensed professionals so that an individualized treatment plan can be created just for you! Please visit our website at www.drdianebowen.com to read more about these treatments or give our office a call to schedule a consultation with our team 912-634-1993.