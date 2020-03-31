ER head believes in laying community roots

Glenn Gann, a nurse and head of the Southeast Georgia Health System’s emergency care center, had his work cut out for him when he took a job with the Brunswick hospital in 2017.
“When I came here, I had a lot of ER experience and a long history of transforming departments,” Gann said. “One of the things I found here, being in emergency services for so long, is that the ER didn’t really have a strong connection to the community.”
Gann moved in 1994 from New York City to South Carolina, switching careers from his former role as a police officer to the medical field.
In both roles, he had a soft spot for the underserved — the needy, homeless, low-income and those without transportation.
In 2017, when he moved to the Golden Isles, married 26 years and with three children, he noticed a lack of cohesion between the various emergency services and first responders.
“(Police officers) would bring a person here for, say, jail clearance or something,” Gann said. “In the past, we’d put them (in the waiting room) with everyone else.
“One of the things you want to be careful for, especially in the emergency care center, is that you’ve got to have a good relationship with the police. You hear stories about the police dropping people off at the ER, and we don’t have that problem.”
In addition, homeless or mentally ill individuals would get “passed around,” getting help but not always the help they really needed.
“I’m originally from New York City, so I’m using to having those things. And we have those here, but it’s just a matter of knowing how to get them,” Gann said.
So, he starting working to bring the police and ER closer together and with community groups to set up lines of communication with various non-emergency health and mental illness- related services.
“We really, out of that, created the mental health task-force and have broken down a lot of the barriers between the police, the hospital, the jail and a lot of the providers,” Gann said.
Now, the hospital also prioritizes jail clearances so the officers can “get back out there.”
“I always have a little soft spot in my heart for the police, and I do any of the underserved,” Gann said. “That might be my old yankee roots kicking in, but I think when we’re put here to serve you need to serve all of the community.
“I’m not saying the previous admin did anything wrong, they just did things differently. It’s done the way it should be now.”
Even before he took over in the ER, Gann said the hospital was a real asset to the Golden Isles — a place he’s grown to love for its golfing options.
“My original intent was to come here and work a few years and get my last child through college, but me and my wife, we love it here. It just gets ahold of you. The beaches are wonderful when they’re open,” Gann said. “I hope people realize that this is a really neat place, to have a hospital this size in this community.”
With the ongoing expansion to the hospital, things are going to get even better, he said. Improvements to about all divisions of the medical facility and cutting edge, which Gann said he hopes will also serve those who really need it.
“That’s a tribute to our leadership. This hospital is a gem,” Gann said.
Coastal People appears Tuesdays. Contact Taylor Cooper at tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 324 to suggest a person for a column.