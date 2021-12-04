After 14 months of dedicating its facilities to quarter salvors working on the removal of the Golden Ray cargo ship, Epworth by the Sea has reopened to the public.
“We opened our gates Dec. 1,” said Epworth CEO Joel Willis. “Really, the main entrance off Sea Island Road has been open since Thanksgiving.”
The center is not taking reservations for the month of December, however, while the staff at the Methodist retreat and conference center clean and reorganize the accommodations and prepare to reopen all facilities in 2022.
Some 40 salvage workers will stay to continue working on cleaning up the bottom of the St. Simons Sound, Willis said, but most left after the final piece of the ship was removed on Oct. 25.
“On Dec. 15 the last are moving out,” Willis said.
Many operations were suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020. The facility completely closed to public access on Sept. 22, 2020, when it began housing Golden Ray salvage workers.
The cargo ship capsized in the sound between St. Simons and Jekyll islands in September 2019. Even after the final piece of the ship was removed, the Unified Command coordinating the cleanup is left with tons of scrap and ruined vehicles to clean up from the bottom of the sound.
The wreckage and subsequent runoff also violated the Georgia Water Quality Control Act, according to the state Environmental Protection Division, which recently proposed leveling a $3 million fine against Hyundai-Glovis, the ship’s owner.
While it’s not public property, Willis said he recognizes the natural beauty of the land Epworth sits on draws many who simply wish to sightsee.
“A lot of people just come by just to enjoy the grounds,” Willis said. “Even though it’s private, the public is welcome to walk the grounds.”
The Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum is once again accessible to the public on an open admission basis.
Lovely Lane Chapel worship services continued through much of the pandemic, along with weddings and funerals.
For more information, contact Epworth at 912-638-8688 or visit epworthbythesea.org.