Epworth remains closed until March 31
The campus at Epworth by the Sea will remain closed until March 31, 2021, as a result of the longer-than-expected time to remove the Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound.
Salvage workers responsible for removing the overturned ship are sequestered there while they continue to work to remove the ship from the sound.
The north and south gates of Arthur J. Moore Drive will continue to be closed, and no pedestrian or bicyclist will be permitted.
Security will be on site 24-hours a day to ensure the safety of workers.
The Lovely Lane Chapel worship service will be allowed each Sunday from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m.