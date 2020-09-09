Come Sept. 22, access to the typically welcoming Epworth By The Sea facility on St. Simons Island will be limited to an exclusive clientele.
These hazard-pay scuba divers, offshore welders, salvage experts and the like will turn Epworth into their private domain for the upcoming operation to remove the 656-foot-long shipwrecked Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound.
Unified Command has contracted with the Methodist-owned spiritual retreat to house essential workers during the shipwreck salvaging process, which is on schedule to begin in early October, said Coast Guardsman Micheal Himes, a spokesman for Unified Command.
In an open letter Tuesday, Epworth CEO and President Joel Willis announced that Epworth “will be closed to the general public beginning Sept. 22 until Jan. 1, 2021.”
Epworth is located along the Frederica River on Arthur J. Moore Drive off Sea Island Road. The 83-acre facility hosts thousands of visitors yearly, from youth camps to church conferences. It features various lodging facilities, meeting halls and a restaurant/dining hall.
Roadblocks will go up on Arthur J. Moore Drive on either side of the Epworth property, blocking access to motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. Unified Command will have security officers on site, Himes said.
Epworth is bordered by the Ewporth Estates subdivision and Glynn County’s Gascoigne Park.
Services at Lovely Lane Chapel will continue each Sunday from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and visits to the Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum are by appointment only by calling 912-638-4050, Willis said.
Unified Command sought lodging for workers who will be directly involved in the salvage operation in order to protect them against an outbreak of COVID-19, Himes said.
Officials hope to avoid a repeat of the internal COVID-19 outbreak that occurred in early July. Nine members of the operation tested positive for the virus and many others had to be quarantined due to their proximity to those infected.
Roughly 100 people will be staying at Epworth at any given time.
“We explored a number of different options and this facility proved to be the best option to keep the crew safe and to ensure that our health and safety guidelines are carried out, as well as our longterm mitigation strategy for COVID-19,” Himes said.
In June, workers completed construction of an environmental protection barrier around the shipwreck, which has sat half-submerged on its port side since overturning on its way out to sea on Sept. 8, 2019, with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. The barrier’s mesh netting and surface booms are designed to catch any loose debris or leaking oil when cutting begins.
The VB 10,000 crane barge that will do the cutting and lifting has been stationed nearby in Fernandina Beach since early July.
In late July, Unified Command cited COVID-19 precautions as one the reasons for announcing a two-month pause on demolition work that had been slated to begin in early August.
The process of cutting the ship into eight pieces cannot afford to be slowed by delays once it begins, Himes said.
Essential workers are being sequestered from others within Unified Command, he said. Those staying on the Epworth campus also will undergo intensive COVID-19 monitoring. They will be ferried to the work site on the St. Simons Sound directly from Epworth via the Frederica River, he said.
“We’re talking about the critical salvage team, the salvage master, engineers, crew members of the VB 10,000, welders, divers — basically, everybody who’s going to be responsible for the cutting and lifting,” Himes said. “I can’t stress enough that the group going into this bubble is going to be highly sequestered, not just from the public, but from other members of the (salvage) response.”
Willis apologized for the inconvenience of closing the facility to the public but added it is for the best to help expedite the removal of the shipwreck.
“I am sure you will all agree that the safety of the workers is paramount and the need to remove the wreck is a priority,” Willis wrote. “We look forward to reopening the campus for your enjoyment once the workers depart.”