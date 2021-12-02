A proposed consent order from the state Environmental Protection Division gives the owner of the Golden Ray cargo ship a choice between a $3 million fine, the largest ever issued by the EPD, and corrective cleanup action in the St. Simons Sound.
When the ship carrying 4,161 vehicles capsized in the sound between St. Simons and Jekyll islands in September 2019, the wreckage and subsequent runoff violated the Georgia Water Quality Control Act, according to the EPD’s proposed consent order.
According to the EPD, a division of the state Department of Natural Resources, the fine was calculated based on state law.
The order notes daily releases of oil and debris from Sept. 8, 2019, to Oct. 6, 2019, two major releases on June 2 and July of this year and many smaller incidents in between.
“In short, EPD calculated the penalty based on 28 days of releases with significant environmental impact and 352 days of releases with minor to moderate environmental impact,” according to the documents provided by EPD spokesman Kevin Chamber.
The “extensive efforts of the responsible party to respond to and mitigate the effects of the releases,” and “that the responsible party had no prior history of environmental violations in Georgia” also factored into the penalty amount.
If the proposed consent order is approved, the ship’s owner, Hyundai-Glovis, would still have to implement an environmental assessment and response plan approved by the EPD and could engage in a supplemental environmental project to reduce the fine.
A supplemental environmental project must reduce the likelihood of similar violations.
The consent order is associated with the state’s water quality rules and not related to violations of federal water quality and oil pollution laws.
Citizens can mail comments on the proposed consent order to EPD Comments, Environmental Protection Division, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30334, or email them to epdcomments@dnr.ga.gov.
Local environmental advocacy group One Hundred Miles hopes citizens will take the opportunity.
“(The fine) seems low,” said Susan Inman, a coastal advocate with the organization. “From what we consider pollution to what the EPD has considered, we’re just not seeing it the same way.”
Cleanup is not as simple as cleaning up the St. Simons Sound, she said.
“Besides just the environmental protection barrier, it’s also the estuary and nursery impact by heavy fuel oil, and debris has floated to Cumberland and Little Egg Island Bar,” Inman said.
Commercial shrimpers continue to pull up car bumpers in a roughly 10-mile radius around the St. Simons Sound, she added.
“We need to see more information because from what we’ve seen things don’t seem to be adding up,” Inman said. “But what is the proper number? We don’t know.”