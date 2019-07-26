The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission was unable to conduct official business at its Thursday meeting because it lacked a quorum, but it did get some good news near the end.
“The last thing, we received notification from the Georgia EPD today that we have been granted termination of our existing consent order,” said Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs.
The Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Protection Division placed the utility under a consent order in 2014, when a sewer pump station on St. Simons Island dumped around 100,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into the catch basin and retention pond at Gascoigne Condos.
In the consent order, the JWSC agreed to pay the state $10,000, submit corrective action and inflow and infiltration reduction plans and to monitor the site of the spill for one year. As conditions of the order, the utility had to minimize or eliminate sewer overflow and routinely assess the condition of the sewer system.
“We have met all the conditions of the order, and it has been satisfied,” Burroughs said.” "That took a lot of hard work from staff, a lot of project work that went through that made a big difference in our system. It shows the level of improvements we’ve made over the last five years and staff is continuing to make those improvements as we move forward from that. Even this year, we’re on pace to set records for how much pipe we’ve cleaned and how much pipe we’ve inspected.”
With the consent order gone, Burroughs said not much will change for the utility.
A lot has changed over the last five years, said Commissioner Donald Elliot, who was on the commission when the consent order came down. Those changes were intended to be permanent improvements to the JWSC’s facilities and operations, he said.
“This is confirmation that we have improved,” Commissioner Steve Copeland said.
In other business, the utility will be rolling out a pilot program for paperless billing and auto-draft in August. For more information, contact the JWSC’s customer service department at 912-261-7100.
Because fewer than five commissioners attended the meeting, the commission could take no official votes.
As such, five businesses items will carry over to a future meeting, including repairs to the roof of a Systems Pumping and Maintenance Division building, funding for the engineering design work on a north mainland sewer system expansion project and pipe repairs on Altama Avenue.
The utility’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 8.