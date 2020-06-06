Despite receiving thousands of letters opposed to a new landfill in Brantley County, its plans have passed the first test at the state Environmental Protection Division.
The state agency announced last week that the site Brantley County Development Partners plan to build on, a 230-acre parcel between Atkinson and Waynesville, is suitable for waste disposal.
In addition to holding a public hearing, the state must conduct a review of the landfill’s design and operations plan before issuing a permit.
“In total, the EPD received 9,517 individual written, electronic or voicemail correspondence and petition signatures," the EPD said about the public feedback it had received. "Three were in support of siting the facility."
Most of the questions received dealt with the landfill’s construction, which will be addressed during the evaluation of the landfill’s design and operations plan.
Satilla Riverkeeper Laura Early, whose organization opposes the landfill due to concerns about potential pollution, isn’t happy with the EPD’s reply.
“In my opinion, the response to the public's comments is unsatisfactory, but we will continue to work to protect the surface water and groundwater in this area,” Early said. “It is particularly concerning that EPD is unwilling to do a thorough review of the inconsistency between the proposed project and Brantley County's Solid Waste Management Plan.”
Brantley residents and citizens groups have been objecting to the landfill for years and say the developer, Brantley County Development Partners, intentionally downplayed the size and scope of the disposal area.
The Brantley County Commission also opposes it, amending its zoning code in 2017 in an attempt to stop its development. The developer took the county to court, where the lawsuit continues.
The developer feels it has invested enough money — nearly $3 million, according to court documents — and received sufficient government assurances to have a vested interest in the landfill’s construction.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, disagrees. He even authored legislation to stop it.
Senate Bill 384, which would block the landfill, passed the Senate Natural Resources and Environment committee Friday, but it won’t be up for an official vote until the state General Assembly returns to finish the current legislative session later this month.
The measure would prohibit siting landfills close to rivers.
“We’re creating a corridor,” Ligon said during the hearing. “Within two miles of the high watermark of the (Satilla) River, you would not be able to install or permit a landfill.”
Rivers, especially blackwater rivers like the Satilla, are important to the environment, he said, as well as to the economy of Southeast Georgia.
Ligon said the area does not need anymore landfill space anyway, and that the Brantley County landfill would be used primarily to store garbage from outside the region.
“There are some areas of our state where it's suitable to have a landfill,” Ligon said. “These areas are sensitive and we should really think about that and work hard to protect them.”
Find this story on thebrunswicknews.com to read the full text of the site suitability notice and the EPD’s reply.