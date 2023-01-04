Brandi Renee Lane’s stomach turned last Thursday when she and her son Gunner approached the canal in Sterling they frequent for a quiet afternoon in the shade and a little fishing.

Instead of the normally serene setting of softly flowing freshwater, they found a canal filled with what more closely resembled chocolate milk that contained floating, dead fish. Workers were nearby who she said appeared to be connected somehow to the situation, but they wouldn’t talk to her about their activities, she said.

More from this section

Teachers get on-the-job training

Teachers get on-the-job training

A group of Glynn County teachers shared their experiences Tuesday about what they learned shadowing workers with some of the largest employers in the Golden Isles.