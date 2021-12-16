The multimillion dollar structure that once defined the borders of an expansive floating hardhat area is disappearing fast from the St. Simons Sound.
By the end of the week, much of the 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier (EPB) that once surrounded the half-submerged shipwrecked Golden Ray could be gone, said Tyler Jones, spokesman for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The final severed section of the Golden Ray was lifted from the waters and hauled away via barge on Oct. 25, ending an 11-month salvage operation. The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles.
Salvors spent much of November removing nearly 800 vehicles, 54 deck sections and more than 150 other chunks of large debris from inside the EPB. The vehicles and other debris shook loose during the cutting and hoisting phases of the operation to tear the shipwreck into eight massive chunks for removal.
Salvors are now focused on removing the EPB, a one-of-kind structure built at a cost of $75 million to contain leaking oil, debris and vehicles during the salvage. On Monday, crews and cranes pulled up the floating oil prevention boom pipes that once lined the surface of the EPB. Each section of the inflatable boom was about 148 long and 36 inches in perimeter.
The balance of the week has been focused on removing the mesh-netting below the surface, 28 panels in all comprising 250,000 square feet. Jones said work to remove the mesh net panels is likely to be complete before Friday.
Crews also are removing the netting anchors.
“They may finish the netting and anchors as early as (Wednesday) afternoon, if not (Thursday),” Jones said.
The netting and boom material is being taken via barge to a salvage operation staging area on Bay Street off East River in Brunswick, Jones said.
Work will begin Dec. 28 to remove the 80 piles that framed the EPB, Jones said. The 140-foot-long piles were set in pairs, each driven roughly half its length into the seabed.
The first task in that phase will be to remove the “tophat” structures at the top that secured each of the 40 pairs of piles, Jones said.
Additionally, work will begin next week to remove thousands of tons of aggregate rock from the seabed, a project that is expected to take between four and six weeks. The aggregate rock was placed around the Golden Ray’s sunken port side hull to prevent scouring and erosion from the sound’s swift tidal currents.
“We’re well on our way to wrapping this up,” Jones said.