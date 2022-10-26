Staff from the federal Environmental Protection Agency will be in town Thursday to host community events and share information about Glynn County’s four hazardous waste sites, or Superfund sites.
Two open houses will take place at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. An afternoon session is planned for 2-4 p.m., and the evening session will be from 5-7 p.m.
Glynn Environmental Coalition and other local organizations invited the EPA to schedule an in-person engagement opportunity in Glynn County to update the community on the four Superfund sites, which are designated at the federal level as areas of high concern.
An in-person community involvement event like this has not been hosted by EPA in Glynn County since the COVID-19 pandemic began, GEC Executive Director Rachael Thompson said.
“We’re a few months shy of almost three years that the EPA has met with the members of our community,” she said.
It’s critical that these events occur on a regular basis, Thompson said, so agencies doing this work can form a relationship with the residents of this area. Residents also deserve an opportunity to learn more about these site cleanup plans and to raise any concerns they have, she said.
“We always advocate for the EPA to visit at least two or three times a year,” Thompson said.
A lot of work is ongoing or planned for all four sites — Terry Creek, LCP Chemicals, Brunswick Wood Preserving and Hercules 009 Landfill. EPA staff working on each site, including project managers and community involvement coordinators, will be in attendance at the open houses.
At the Terry Creek site, the EPA has for the past several years worked through the administrative process to prepare for cleanup activities.
“They’re planning to work on the outfall ditch, which is the wastewater discharge area,” Thompson said. “The cleanup is going to start, and this is an opportunity for the public to understand what activities they have planned to clean up that specific area.”
Marsh cleanup at the LCP Chemicals site is months away from beginning, Thompson said.
“At LCP, significant groundwater investigations have taken place over the last few years and the EPA is getting ready to make some very big decisions about how to manage the groundwater continuations at the site,” she said.
The Brunswick Wood Preserving site is in a phase called “operation and maintenance,” which means that cleanup activities have taken place and the EPA returns every five years to complete a detailed investigation into whether contamination has migrated offsite.
The last five-year review was released in August.
Investigations at the Hercules 009 Landfill site, located near the Nalley dealership, have shown more groundwater pollution, Thompson said.
“That’s an active site. That site was inactive for a very, very long time, and all of a sudden — over the past eight to 12 months — they’ve had to start treating groundwater over there, even though they haven’t done anything at that site for like 20 years,” she said. “This is a new, developing situation.”
At the open house events, large displays will be set up to help attendees understand what’s happening at each Superfund site in Glynn County.
“The person will be able to walk around and be able to talk to in some cases both the federal and the state staff that work on these sites,” Thompson said. “Some of the state agency staff will be here as well, and they’ll be able to ask questions and look at these images and just get a better understanding of what’s going on.”
Individuals will be able to ask questions, and Thompson said GEC will be there to help everyone get the information they need.
“We’re going to be there just to make sure that every person that walks through that door walks out with a strong sense of increased awareness and increased understanding of what’s going on,” she said. “And then there will be some public engagement opportunities coming up that we want people to be aware of too.”