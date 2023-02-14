The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting Thursday to offer Glynn County residents a chance to learn the latest about clean-up activities at one of the county’s four Superfund sites.
EPA staff will host the meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Jackson Building on the Rise Risley campus, 1800 Albany St., Brunswick. During the drop-in event, they will be able to discuss investigation results and possible alternatives to address contamination in the groundwater and mercury cell building at the LCP Chemicals Superfund site.
A Superfund site is a federally designated polluted location that requires a long-term response.
The EPA brought staff members to Brunswick in October 2022 to offer residents a chance to get status updates on all four Superfund sites in Glynn County.
Staff overseeing the cleanup of the LCP Chemicals site are returning this week to keep that conversation going, said Rachael Thompson, executive director of the Glynn Environmental Coalition.
Cleanup has been taking place on the LCP Chemicals site for several decades.
The site was occupied by numerous industrial operations from the 1919 to 1994. These operations led to severe contamination in waterways at the property, which was designated as a Superfund site in 1996.
Robert Pope, a remedial project manager for the EPA working on the LCP Chemicals site cleanup, will be on hand during the meeting to answer questions and explain the latest and upcoming work at the site.
“He specifically oversees the mercury cell building and the groundwater at the site,” Thompson said. “We’re only going to be talking about those areas. We’re not going to be talking about site soils, and we’re not going to be talking about the marsh, even though there’s a lot going on with the marsh over there as well.”
As part of the years-long Superfund site cleanup process, the EPA completed in 2022 a remedial investigation, which is a complete characterization of the contamination on site, specifically in the mercury cell building areas and the groundwater, Thompson said.
“What that means is the EPA has officially defined the problem,” she said. “So that took a long time. There’s a lot of testing that was done.”
Significant groundwater sampling was completed through that process, and gaps in data were filled in to provide a better picture of the site’s pollution.
The EPA will next conduct a feasibility study to assess the hazardous waste site, identify potential clean-up technologies and evaluate those technologies both from an engineering and a technical perspective, Thompson said.
Public comment opportunities on this work are expected to be offered later this year, she added, as well as additional community meetings.
The event is part of a larger effort by the EPA to stay engaged with Glynn County residents regarding local Superfund cleanup efforts.
“This is a preliminary meeting,” Thompson said. “This is not actually something they’re legally required to do. They’re making an effort to more consistently visit Brunswick and have a deeper level of engagement with the community.”
Anyone who wishes to participate in the decision making process as these cleanup activities progress is encouraged to attend the event, Thompson said.
“This is a good way for them to come and learn more, and then later this year when there are public comment periods it will just make it easier for folks to participate because they’ll have some of that background knowledge,” she said.