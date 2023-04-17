The Environmental Protection Agency said Sunday there was no cause for public concern about air pollution from the fire at Pinova on Saturday that prompted an evacuation order around the facility and a shelter-in-place order on St. Simons Island.

The Glynn County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement on Sunday afternoon that the EPA distributed seven air monitors around the perimeter of the polyterpene resin plant that measured air quality overnight Saturday. Wind shifts helped move the smoke plume and kept any potentially hazardous smoke from the fire from settling in the area, the release said.

More from this section

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery…

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Members of Revolutionary War heritage groups from around Georgia donned tricorn hats, long dresses, knee breeches and skunk skin gaps Saturday to celebrate Georgia Patriots Day, the 245th anniversary of the capture of three British warships in the Frederica River.