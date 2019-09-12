Plans are currently going forward for what’s considered the long-term remedy of the upland section at the LCP Chemicals Superfund site. Right now, that plan is for no action, but with what’s called institutional controls.
According to data shared at an Environmental Protection Agency availability session Wednesday at the Brunswick Station for the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, more than $50 million went into the removal of 167,000 tons of soil from the site, which was disposed of in a landfill elsewhere. Also involved was the removal of 1,500 tons of building debris and treatment of 50,000 gallons of wastewater.
“We want to put a restriction on residential (use) in place,” said Pam Scully, remedial project manager with the EPA. “Basically, what we’re trying to demonstrate in this availability session, what we’re trying to demonstrate (Thursday) night is that we have done a lot of work — we did a lot of work during the removals. The intent of the removals was to do enough to where we didn’t have to take additional action. Because the site was listed, we had to come back and do a risk assessment and a remedial investigation to make sure we had all the extended contamination figured out.
“This (operable unit) just deals with soils on the surface. We had the sampling results, we did the risk assessment — the human health risk assessment — and based on that, the only risk that we felt like was a legitimate risk going forward was to residential use.”
The county’s zoned the site basic industrial, and future use, the EPA was told, is the same. They feel all they need to do is restrict its use from residential development — if it ever went residential, it would need additional work.
Scully said they’re still working on groundwater issues at the site, and institutional controls instituted as part of the plan will allow for the EPA to continue groundwater work.
“That’s an important part of it too, because we’re not through with groundwater, we’re not through with this area yet,” Scully said.
Last week, Altamaha Coastkeeper Susan Inman expressed reservations about the EPA’s proposed remedy.
“Their solution for the cleanup is no cleanup — it’s just monitoring,” Inman said. “And that (area) has high PCBs and mercury….”
She added, “We expect that the government is going to protect us, and it’s kind of going opposite when they say their protection is no protection.”
A public meeting on the topic is scheduled for today at 5:30 p.m. at the Maranatha Baptist Church at 3706 Norwich St.
Public comments on the proposed plan are open through Oct. 3, and can be sent to Scully at scully.pam@epa.gov, or mailed to Pam Scully, U.S. EPA-Region 4, 11th Floor, 61 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta, Ga. 30303.