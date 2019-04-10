EPA admin talks Terry Creek in U.S. House hearing

It might come as a surprise to some that federal Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said he’s allayed local concerns about the federal government’s settlement with Hercules regarding the Terry Creek outfall, but he said he believed those concerns had been addressed — before walking them back — in a U.S. House subcommittee hearing Tuesday.
The hearing, convened by the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, was to go over the EPA’s 2020 budget, as submitted by the White House. The Trump administration again advocated within its suggested budget massive cuts — 31 percent to the overall EPA budget and eliminate nearly 2,000 functionally full-time jobs.
However, there are a number of members of the subcommittee, and each had five minutes to get their specific concerns addressed. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, received his chance toward the end of the hearing. He mentioned Glynn County’s Superfund sites, which he said were of major concern, and reminded Wheeler of a letter Carter gave him last year regarding the proposed settlement between Hercules and the federal government on Terry Creek, imploring Wheeler to address local concerns.
“I believe their concerns have been addressed, and I’ve also been told that consent decree should be finalized in the next month or so, but I’ll go back and make sure that their concerns have been addressed,” Wheeler said.
The administrator also said he would get back in touch with Carter regarding other sites.
On another issue, Carter asked about Tier 4 engines, a type of non-road diesel engine sought for use in workboats like tugs, and farm equipment. The idea behind them was they would last longer and produce less air pollution than previous generations of engines in use.
“One of the things that I’ve spoken to you about in the past has been the bar pilots that are so very important in escorting the ships in and out of the harbor,” Carter said. “The requirement now that they use the Tier 4 engines…. Now, we’ve had EPA personnel go out to the manufacturers that make the boats that they are required — that harbor pilots are required to have — and meet with them, and they’ve said, ‘Look, we cannot meet these requirements.’ And EPA has agreed.
“It’s my understanding that through the rulemaking process that you’re going to correct this. Can you tell me where you’re at, right now, in the rulemaking process, dealing with the Tier 4 engines?”
Wheeler replied, “We have submitted the rule to (the White House Office of Management and Budget), and that should be going out for public comment shortly.”
He said he was unsure on the length of the OMB process and said it would be either 30 or 60 days.
Regardless of what Wheeler said in the subcommittee, recent history says the White House will not see the massive cuts to the agency it wants. Even though the EPA’s lost more than 3,000 functionally full-time jobs since 2011 — 17,494 to 14,376 — its budget went from $8.1 billion in 2016 to $8.3 billion in 2017, and leveled off at $8.8 billion the past two fiscal years.